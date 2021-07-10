4 awaiting trial suspects escape from Jos Correctional Centre

The Comptroller in Charge of Plateau State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service Samuel Aguda has confirmed the escape of four awaiting trial suspects from Jos Maximum Correctional Centre in Plateau, the state capital. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the suspects, who were awaiting trials for various offences such as kidnapping and armed robbery, escaped from the facility in the earlier hours of Thursday. The Comptroller also disclosed that all the officers on duty have been detained at the correctional centre to help in the ongoing investigation to ascertain how the inmates escaped.
Record heatwave may have killed 500 in Canada
Nearly 500 people may have been killed by record-breaking temperatures in Canada’s westernmost province, as officials warn the grim toll from “heat dome” could rise again as more deaths are reported. On Friday, British Columbia’s chief coroner said that 719 “sudden and unexpected deaths” had been reported over the past week – triple the number during […]
COVID-19: Congo Republic opposition presidential candidate, Kolelas, dies at 61
The main opposition challenger in Congo Republic’s March 21 presidential election Guy Brice Parfiat Kolelas who was sick in hospital with COVID-19 has died at 61, a spokesman said on Monday. Kolelas’s election campaign said on Sunday that the former minister was in hospital with COVID-19 and could be evacuated to France, reports […]
Oil prices hit $60 per barrel, hope rises for Nigeria’s budget
The prices of benchmark for Nigeria’s crude grade, Brent oil, on Monday shot past $60 a barrel for the first time in more than a year, surging hope of budget surplus for the Africa’s biggest crude exporter. Nigeria has already benchmarked $40 per barrel for the commodity in its 2021 budget and with a […]
