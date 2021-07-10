News

4 awaiting trial suspects escape from Jos Correctional Centre

The Comptroller in Charge of Plateau State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service Samuel Aguda has confirmed the escape of four awaiting trial suspects from Jos Maximum Correctional Centre in Plateau, the state capital. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the suspects, who were awaiting trials for various offences such as kidnapping and armed robbery, escaped from the facility in the earlier hours of Thursday. The Comptroller also disclosed that all the officers on duty have been detained at the correctional centre to help in the ongoing investigation to ascertain how the inmates escaped.

