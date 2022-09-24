4 days to campaign: APC’s failure to constitute Presidential Council worries stakeholders

…as Secretariat staff cry out over unpaid salaries

We haven’t breached any law, says Keyamo

With barely four days to the start of Presidential campaigns for the 2023 General Elections, an All Progressives Congress (APC) Stalwart and a former Commissioner in Niger State, Comrade Jonathan Vatsa, has expressed concerns that if the party is not careful to pick a campaign council on time, it may out-scheme itself. Speaking exclusively with the Saturday Telegraph, Vatsa said even though he does not want to preempt the leadership of the party, the campaign council ought to have been constituted.

The former Niger state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism however disclosed that he is convinced the Party will beat the deadline before the September 28 start of campaign. The position of Vatsa forms a part of growing concern by stakeholders in the ruling party who believe that the development portends danger to the desire of the ruling party to retain power in 2023.

The fears of Vatsa and other stakeholders were allayed as a source close to the Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, told one of our correspondents that the former Lagos State Governor is aware of the development and that he is only taking his time to ensure that the right thing is done. When contacted, the Spokesman for the Campaign Council and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo, stated that the party and the candidate have not broken any law by constituting the council late.

“I don’t think there is any law that stipulates or gives us any specific timelines to constitute the campaign Council,” Keyamo stated when contacted. Another party source who didn’t want to be named said Tinubu was only taking his time to do things properly.

The development is coming just as staff members of the party’s national secretariat have appealed to Tinubu to come to their aid over months of unpaid salary arrears. According to Vatsa, who spoke exclusively to one of our correspondents during the week, the situation is not anyway bad and that the party has a way of solving such issues when they arise. “If the APC is not careful, we will out-scheme ourselves. APC has not constituted its campaign council and we have four days to the campaigns.

Well, it may not affect the party’s chances in any way because the party has a lot of things to do and I can assure you that before the campaign kick-off, the campaign council will be announced. I am convinced they (APC) have everything in place and I want to believe they just wanted to wait for the right time to announce the campaign council.” When asked if the delay could be as a result of the party’s same faith ticket, Vatsa said: “Well, I do not think so. However, maybe ‘Maradona’ might score himself; the APC is scheming, and if they don’t scheme well, they will score themselves”.

Vatsa added that APC is seriously consulting with major stakeholders in the North especially with the Christian community and that soon things will take shape. He said he was convinced about that but added that “if they don’t act fast because of the short time that we have, then the party may be scheming itself out of things”. Workers at national headquarters told our correspondent that the party’s Presidential candidate should come to their aid by paying their salaries and allowances. According to some members of staff, their August salary had not been paid up till now. Speaking exclusively to one of our correspondents, some of the staff said only Tinubu can intervene in this situation, saying their salaries and allowances had not been delayed like this since the inception of the party.

They decried the situation given the fact that the party had not long ago concluded its Special National Convention, where its Presidential candidate and other candidates emerged. Those who spoke stated that the party during its primaries between April and June raked in over N29bn from the sale of forms. The staff said they have never experienced such delay in salary and nonchalant attitude of working committee members towards them. “We are calling on the Presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, to intervene so that our salaries and allowances could be paid.

“We know that there is not much the President, Muhammadu Buhari, could do on this. The present leadership of the party seems to be seeing the staff as a burden to the party. “Unfortunately they don’t know that we are more committed to the growth of the party than they. “Some of them at any slightest reason they would defect to another party but we are here and are not going anywhere.

“For instance, the former Caretaker Committee Secretary Senator John Akpanudoudehe is now in another party as a governorship candidate. “We should also expect that the staff should be giving roles to play in the presidential campaign and other campaigns of the party.” “We have been enduring tribulations in the party to the extent that each National Working Committee members that come, they would come with management staff for the party, therefore would not promote the staff to those positions.

“In this present NWC, the National Secretary, Senator Iyinola Omisore, converted his Chief of Staff to the Director of Administration, the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, brought the Director of Welfare, the Deputy National Chairman North Abubakar Kyari brought the Director of Finance and the Deputy National Chairman South, Hon. Emma Eneukwu, brought the Director Planning Research and Statistics. “We can’t continue to work and suffer while people from outside would come and take better positions in the party.

We are calling on Tinubu and Shettima to address some anomalies in the party administration from the NWC.” However, another employee that spoke independently said that the NWC members believe that the staff strength is over blotted and are considering reducing the number. According to him, that is the reason that they have not been able to pay the staff salaries and allowances. “Another issue is that there are many ghost workers in the National Secretariat of the party. Some persons earn a salary in the party without doing any work for the party for the whole year. “The truth also is that those ghost workers were brought in by the NWC or governors on the platform of the party,” he said.

