Metro & Crime

4 dead, 3 injured as car rams into truck along Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Four people have lost their lives, while three others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident along the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway.

The accident, which occurred around 7:18pm on Thursday, involved a Toyota Sienna car with registration number, AAA 307 GN and a Sino truck, laden with cement and marked, WDL 418 XA.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta on Friday.

He attributed the cause of the accident to excessive speeding on the part of the the driver of the Toyota Sienna car.

According to him, the car which was inbound Abeokuta, rammed into the truck from behind while on top speed.

Akinbiyi said: “We learnt that the Sienna car coming inbound Abeokuta, was driving behind the truck, when it ran into the truck from behind, due to excessive speed and the inability of the driver to ascertain the fact that a vehicle was in its front, coupled with the smoke emitting from the truck, which also had no rear lights.

“All the four occupants in the Seinna vehicle lost there lives, with no injury experienced.

“The remaining three victims were, however, in the truck.”

He disclosed that, the corpses of the victims had been deposited at Ogun State General Hospital Morgue, Ijaiye, Abeokuta, while the injured victims were taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) for treatment.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Hoodlums break into Cargo Terminal housing palliatives in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Security agencies have been deployed in the Ilorin Cargo Terminal to foil the attack by some hoodlums on the stores housing the palliatives recently donated by the Federal Government to the state.     The government had earlier called the attention of the security agencies to intelligence reports that some anarchists, backed by partisan interests, […]
Metro & Crime

Evan’s co-defendant, Arinze, dies of ‘advanced HIV’ – Court

Posted on Author John Chikezie

A Lagos High Court sitting at Ikeja, yesterday confirmed that Evan’s co-defendant Chiemeka Arinze, died of ‘advanced HIV’ in prison custody. Evans is standing trial alongside Joseph Emeka, Chiemeka Arinze and Udeme Upong, over attempted kidnap of Chief Vincent Obianodo, the Chairman of the Young Shall Grow Motors, before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja […]
Metro & Crime

Hoodlums take over Ilesha-Ife-Ibadan expressway

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

E nd SARS protest took a turn for the worse yesterday as scores of hoodlums took advantage of the protest to mount different roadblocks on the Ilesa-Ife-Ibadan Expressway and extort motorists. A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who witnessed the situation, reports that the roadblocks affected both lanes of the expressway. NAN also reports […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica