4 dead, 3 injured as car rams into truck along Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Four people have lost their lives, while three others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident along the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway.

The accident, which occurred around 7:18pm on Thursday, involved a Toyota Sienna car with registration number, AAA 307 GN and a Sino truck, laden with cement and marked, WDL 418 XA.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta on Friday.

He attributed the cause of the accident to excessive speeding on the part of the the driver of the Toyota Sienna car.

According to him, the car which was inbound Abeokuta, rammed into the truck from behind while on top speed.

Akinbiyi said: “We learnt that the Sienna car coming inbound Abeokuta, was driving behind the truck, when it ran into the truck from behind, due to excessive speed and the inability of the driver to ascertain the fact that a vehicle was in its front, coupled with the smoke emitting from the truck, which also had no rear lights.

“All the four occupants in the Seinna vehicle lost there lives, with no injury experienced.

“The remaining three victims were, however, in the truck.”

He disclosed that, the corpses of the victims had been deposited at Ogun State General Hospital Morgue, Ijaiye, Abeokuta, while the injured victims were taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) for treatment.

