4 killed, 1 missing in herders, ethnic clashes in Ondo, Oyo

Two persons have been killed in Ondo State by bandits suspected to be armed Fulani herdsmen operating in a forest reserve in Owo Local Government Area of the state. The deceased, who were identified as a farmer and a member of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria were murdered in Ago Sanusi along Ute Road in Owo where the bandits were said to have set up camps.

Similarly, Shasa community in the Akinyele South Local Council Development Area of Ibadan in Oyo State was thrown into pandemonium on Thursday night through Friday when an ethnic disagreement led to the death of two persons from the Yoruba and Hausa extractions. Following the development, men of the Ondo State Security Network, known as Amotekun Corps stormed the bandits’ hideout at Ago Sanusi. According to the Commander of the Corps in the state, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, the armed bandits were dislodged from their base in the forest by the security operatives.

He explained that the security outfit in conjunction with the men of the state Police Command, the Army and other security agencies in the state, invaded the forest after the news of the killing of the two men. Adeleye said the security operatives mobilised to the forest but said the Fulani herdsmen who were heavily armed took to their heels when they sighted the security men and ran out of the forest. He, however, said the armed Fulani herdsmen set the vehicles and motorcycles of the security agents ablaze while fleeing Adeleye said: “This car-tel was piling up arms and ammunition to invade the entire state, while masquerading as herders and using the forest as kidnappers den for negotiation and ransom, illegal mining activities and cultivation of Indian hemps.

“The security outfits in conjunction with the Police, the Army and other security agencies in the state smoked them out of the forest, after it was discovered that the bandits had killed a farmer and a member of the vigilante group in the Area. “On sighting the security operatives, the hoodlums opened fire and a fierce gun battle ensued which lasted for more than an hour but the hoodlums ran away from the forest.

“They also went to the village where an Amotekun vehicle was parked and set it ablaze. “We sympathize with the families of the victims of this dastardly act, while assuring them that the culprits will surely be apprehended”. He denied losing any of the security operatives to the hoodlums as being speculated by some section of the media, saying “the hoodlums only destroyed and set our motorcycle and vehicle ablaze.” A source in the area also confirmed that the two men had been killed before the arrival of Amotekun and other security agents.

The source said the killing led to the invitation of the Amotekun corps, saying the Fulani herdsmen had earlier abducted the farmer on his farm while a search party was organised by the members of the community. He however, said a member of the vigilante in the area, Sesan Adebayo, was killed during the search for the farmers whose dismembered corpse was discovered in the kidnappers den. In the Oyo crisis, Saturday Telegraph gathered, through a credible source that the crisis erupted on Thursday evening at the market fa-mous for sale of tomatoes, onion and pepper brought from the Northern parts of the country, when a load carrier (Alabaru) was carrying some load of tomatoes and in the process some things fell from him in front of a pregnant woman’s shop.

The source said: “The pregnant Yoruba woman asked the Hausa man to pick what fell down and in the process the Hausa man began to fight the woman. “One man called Korex (a shoe maker), who was close to the scene, said the Hausa man could not beat the pregnant woman and in the process turned and hit him with something that looked like a charm. “Korex fell and was foaming from his mouth. He eventually died at the UCH. He was living at Onikaninkain before he died. “This morning (Friday), the Yoruba people also wanted to retaliate. They said that trucks should not pass through the Ebedi axis towards the shops again.

“That was where another fight broke out, leading to the death of another man, named Azimi, today (yesterday). “I was there this morning (Friday) and we called the Council Chairman but he didn’t come. They have burnt many shops there.” Another resident said: “Yes. It is true.

I learnt that they hit someone with Onde (charm) yesterday, so the person died today.” Reacting, the Spokesman for the Oyo State Police Command, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi (CSP), said: “It was a clash between two social miscreants in which one of them, Adeola Sakirundeen ‘m’, was hit by the other and died later while receiving treatment in a hospital. “The CP, SA security and other Police Tactical teams visited the scene for on-thespot assessment.”

