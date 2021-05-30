Metro & Crime

4 killed as another police station attacked in Imo

Another police station in Izombe in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State has been torched by some gunmen believed to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
This happened less than 24 hours after gunmen razed the Atta police station in Njaba Local Government Area of the state.
However, four of the hoodlums were killed in an exchange of fire with security agents.
The police spokesman in the state, Bala Elkana, said the latest incident took place between 7 pm and 10 pm on Saturday.
Bala said: “The hoodlums in their number launched an offensive on Izombe Police Station but were repelled by the gallant policemen on duty.
“Four hoodlums were neutralised during the attack while others escaped with bullet wounds.”
He said that a mop-up operation is ongoing with a view of arresting other fleeing members of the gang.

 

