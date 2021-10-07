Metro & Crime

4 killed as deadly cult war cripples FCT community

…victim’s head allegedly chopped off and hung on a tree

Tension has been rife in Kuchibena community, located few kilometres from the official residence of the FCT Minister, as cultists lay siege to the place, killing easy targets. New Telegraph’s investigation revealed that several deaths have been recorded following the activities of the cultists and other criminal elements. Just this week, about four persons have been gruesomely murdered. The body of one of the victims was alleged to have been burnt, with his head chopped off and hung on a tree.

Kuchibena is one of the surviving indigenous communities within the Abuja City centre, already surrounded by privately owned estates. Apparently disturbed residents said the community has become an operational theatre for hardened criminals who terrorise the neighbourhood. One of the community leaders, who pleaded anonymity, said that the bloody cult clashes have become too frequent and deadly, making people to live on a daily basis with clouds of uncertainty and disillusionment. According to the source, the night hours are the worst period for the people, as the criminals have defied almost all the security measures put in place by the community and some security agencies.

While the FCT Police Command Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh has not reacted to inquiry regarding the incessant killings in Kuchibena, a letter addressed to Abuja Environmental Protection Board, requesting for demolition of the criminal hideouts in the community confirmed the lawless situation there. The letter dated April 28, 2021 and signed by the Galadima Divisional Police Officer, CSP Chinyere Akalaga, complained that the activities of the hoodlums had destroyed peace and order in the village and the surrounding neighbourhood. The Police specifically requested for “dislodgement of illegal structures, settlements imposing security threat within Galadima area.” The letter reads, “Consequent upon Intelligence report received from the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Abuja from the Department of State Security Services and 21st April, 2021 pointing Sahara Gate Market, Mab-Global Junction, Efab Queen opposite market, Cashew Garden along Kuchibena and the popular Mami market in the same Kuchibena area among other major black spots in Galadima srca in the FCT Command.

“It has become even more expedient that a drastic action be taken by your agency in order to curb the excesses of hoodlums and miscreants that have over time terrorise the peace in and around the neighborhood. “In view of the above stated facts, it may therefore please your authority in the interest of sanity to consider the following as measures for lasting solution: to include Outright removal, demolition of illegal structures within the area under review. Liaise with the police on a joint assignment in a bid to dislodge them from their hideouts.”

