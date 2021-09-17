Metro & Crime

4 killed in brutal cult supremacy tussle

Posted on

Four persons are feared dead in Gboko town in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State as warring cultists clash in the area. The development has however, thrown residents of Gboko into panic and fear. It was gathered that the two cult groups had engaged each other in a supremacy battle of who controls the area resulting in the alleged casualties.

A source from the area who witnessed the development, but preferred anonymity, told reporters that the war started in the night between the two cult groups, adding that three persons were killed at Gbar-Mkar in Gboko East and a 21 year old boy, Mr. Vershima Bendega aka Ter Kwande was feared killed at Gboko Central in the early hours of Wednesday. When New Telegraph visited the house of the victim at Number 10, Iorkyaa Ako street, Gboko Central where the incident took place, the bereaved uncle to the victim, Mr. Celestine Bendega said, “Yesterday, around 1:00 am, we heard loud sounds of banging on the door, when I peeped from my room, I saw over 20 hooded boys with machetes and axes hitting somebody on the ground. After they certified the person dead, they were moving door by door collecting monies and handsets including mine.”

“When we came out later, we saw my younger brother, Mr. Vershima Bendega popularly known as Ter Kwande who is a student of Akperan Orshi Polytechnic, Gboko was machete to death. “I couldn’t identify any of the attackers because it was dark and they were very hostile. The truth is that these guys come for their target.” When asked about the corpse, the source said that, police evacuated it to the mortuary. When contacted, the DPO of Gboko ‘A’ Division, CSP Nelson Iorhemba referred our correspondent to the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene who confirmed the incident, adding that three suspects had been arrested while investigation is still in progress. The PPRO simply said, “Incident confirmed and three suspects arrested in connection with this case.

