4 killed in Maiduguri explosion

Four people were said to have been killed while several others were injured when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded in Adam Kolo village of Kaleri ward of the Maiduguri Metropolis.

A source from the area who did not want his name in print, told our correspondent on the telephone that the explosion occurred near their family house also in Adam Kolo area, where four people were confirmed dead and unspecified number of people sustained varying degrees of injuries. The injured were rushed to a specialists hospital.

However, our correspondent reports that gunshot were being heard from various parts of the metropolis as at last night.

At the time of filling this report, there was no official confirmation from Police or the Operation Lafiya Dole of the Nigerian Army. It was however learnt that the attacks started around 6pm and lasted for an hour. A military source told an online newspaper,

TheCable that the insurgents were attempting to infiltrate Maiduguri but they were repelled around the Kaleri area. A resident who confirmed the attack, said, “I was on my way to the mosque when I started hearing the sounds of the bomb blast, followed by that of gunshots.

