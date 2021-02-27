4 mistakes to avoid in 2021 as per Sports Consultant, Skinnybets

Sports

Albert Einstein said: “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again but expecting different results.”
Many sports bettors regularly lose money but never think about altering their routine in any manner. Perhaps for one thing – they do not know that they are making a mistake in the first place.
Sports consultant, Skinnybets is here to help sports bettors roll in dough by avoiding four common mistakes.
Let’s delve.
Making too many bets
Patience – it’s an essential yet often disregarded attribute in the world of sports betting.
Skinnybets says that one needs to patiently wait for the right opportunities to be able to hit the jackpot.
Unfortunately, patience is not usually associated with an average better – particularly starters – so many of them place too many wagers on different kinds of sports while some focus on just one sport. Neither of these ways is recommended by Skinnybets.
He advises bettors to be rather discerning rather than making bets on variety of sports.
Using savings for betting
Skinnybets shares that this is one of the biggest mistakes a bettor can commit for which he may have to pay a huge price.
It’s very important to get this straight that one must only bet with money that he can afford to lose. One can avoid committing this mistake by setting aside some money for bets.
That way, even if all the bets go south the person won’t suffer.
Getting attached to a team
“Betting is not for emotional fools,” says Skinnybets.
Betting on one’s favourite team regardless of the odds against it – this fandom-led-betting can cause a lot of damage.
It’s important that a bettor puts his biases aside and keeps an open mind to be able to determine the right (or the winning) side!
Betting before researching
A good bettor doesn’t bet on his whims and fancies but his decisions are rather ‘arrived at’ thoughtfully. Skinnybets elaborates: “For instance, if the teams are travelling long distances this means the players won’t be getting enough time to rest or they may suffer from jet lag – both of which can hamper their performance.
“On the other hand, some play better after a long distance travel. In any case, it’s important you track these things to make the best decision.”
Skinnybets is known for posting his huge betting wins on his social media accounts.
His betting advice has helped thousands of people make money in the world of sports betting.

