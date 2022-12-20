4 Niger Delta states secure $200m World Bank loans

News

Four states in Niger Delta, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo and Rivers have secured $200 million loans and another $78.4 million grant from the European Union to create jobs for their people. The loans were granted under State Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR) Project between 2014-2020.

Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, stated this yesterday in Abuja while giving stock of the ministry under  watch. He said the Federal Government, through his ministry, facilitated the access to funds for the four states.

“The project involved a concessionary interestfree loan of $200 million from the World Bank with a grant element of about $78.4 million from the European Union.

“It was aimed at enhancing opportunities for employment and access to socio-economic services, while improving public expenditure management systems in the participating States,” he said.

According to the Minister, “the State Employ  ment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR) Project (2014-2020) actually began before the inception of our administration but ended two years after I was appointed Minister of State for Budget and National Planning.”

“SEEFOR was a World Bank-funded Project in partnership with the European Union (EU), designed for four Niger Delta states of Bayelsa, Delta, Edo and Rivers.

 

