4 out of 52 erring drivers diagnosed of depression after undergoing psychiatric

The Managing Director of Edo State Traffic Control and Management Agency (EDSTMA), Mr. Dennis Oloriegbe, has said that the agency sent 52 drivers apprehended for various traffic offences in the state for psychiatric evaluation, where four of them were found to be depressed. Oloriegbe disclosed this during an inspection tour of the agency’s facilities by Governor Godwin Obaseki and members of the state Executive Council (EXCO) in Benin City, the state capital. He said the agency’s Drivers Training Academy has trained over 1,200 drivers, comprising drivers apprehended for serious traffic offences and those within the civil service.

The Managing Director noted that 52 drivers have been sent to the psychiatric hospital, while four other drivers were found to be depressed. The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, during the tour, said the state invested heavily in the agency because of the need to ease traffic management in the state.

