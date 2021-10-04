4 worshippers electrocuted, while changing church flag in Lagos

Four Christian worshippers were yesterday electrocuted when they tried to change the flag of their church at Abule Egba area of Lagos State.

Eye witnesses at the scene said the incident occurred around 7:34am at El-Adonai Evangelical Ministry (Aladura) Church at number 18, Jibowu Road, off Agbe Road, U turn Bus Stop, Abule -Egba.

According to a resident, who identified himself as Abdulahi,’ the church was preparing for their annual anniversary celebration and needed to change the church’s flag which was raised on 28ft metallic pole

While trying to remove the pole from the ground to change the old flag, the pole deflected and made contact with the blue phase of the Agbe road 11kV feeder which was on.

He said: “The two persons holding the pole when they wanted to change the flag were electrocuted immediately. In an attempt to rescue the two affected people, two other members of the church rushed to them and also received electric shock and they were also electrocuted and died on the spot making it four people to die.

“The four victims died as a result of not wearing shoes which could have served as insulation for them, but unfortunately they all died due to ignorance on their side.” Another resident of the area who simply identified himself as Abiodun said it was unfortunate the people died in such circumstances.

Abiodun said he rushed out from his apartment when he heard the shout of people calling for help from the church. “When I got outside, crowd had gathered outside the church. All I could see was the corpses of four adults. I don’t know where people got the information about six people that died in the church.

But a lot of people sustained injuries when they were scampering for safety, the scene has been cordoned off to prevent people from stepping on naked wire.”

Our correspondent couldn’t get the pastor of the church as at the time of filling the report, as he was said to be attending to something inside the church.

Like this: Like Loading...