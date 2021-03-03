40 Eaglets undergo MRI test, final squad ready

Forty players have undergone the mandatory MRI age test ahead of the U17 AFCON in Morocco with coach Fatai Amoo set to name his final squad shortly. SCORENigeria learnt the players underwent the age test on Thursday and Friday in Abuja. The result of the test, which will determine the final squad for the U17 AFCON, is expected to be favourable as it has now been agreed that players to make Grade 5 will be picked for tournament in Morocco against the Grade 4 used for the WAFU B qualifiers. Officials told SCORENigeria that the final squad is ready and will be submitted to CAF not later than Friday. The core of the squad to Morocco will be made up of players from the qualifiers in Togo with new additions to add size and physicality to the Eaglets. Nigeria begin their campaign on March 14 against Tanzania with Algeria and Congo the other teams in their first round group.
Related Articles
Ex-PSG striker, Edinson Cavani, set to join Man United
Former Paris St-Germain striker Edinson Cavani is due to fly into England on Sunday to join Manchester United. The Uruguay international, 33, has been in talks with United and although there is no deal yet, it is growing increasingly likely Cavani will join on what could be a two-year contract. Cavani is out of contract […]
Ancelotti: Why I turned down Alex Ferguson’s offer to take over from him
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has admitted he rejected the chance to manage Manchester United because he was about to take the head coach role at Real Madrid. Ahead of the Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against the Red Devils at Goodison Park, the Toffees manager revealed he was offered the job at Old Trafford by Sir Alex Ferguson prior to […]
Coppa Italia: Ronaldo strikes twice to give Juve edge over Inter
Andrea Pirlo says a Serie A defeat by Internazionale helped his Juventus side address their issues and earn revenge with a 2-1 semi-final first-leg victory against their rivals in the Coppa Italia. The Italian champions were outplayed in a 2-0 defeat at San Siro on 17 January, but have won five consecutive games since including this […]
