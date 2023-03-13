40 killed as terrorists invade Kaduna, Katsina communities

At least 40 people were reportedly killed and scores wounded after terrorists invaded communities in Kaduna and Katsina states at the weekend. In Unguwar Wakili in the Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, 17 people were reportedly murdered by gangsters on Saturday night.

In Katsina, 21 males and two females were reportedly killed on Saturday night following clashes between gunmen and terrorists in the Kankara Local Government Area. Five people were killed in Gurbi and 13 in Majifa, Makera and Gidan Jifau. Fourteen corpses were said to have been initially recovered after the attack in Zango Kataf but sources said three more died at the hospital where they were rushed to for treatment. According to sources, a majority of those killed were women and children, including a nursing mother. Following thedevelopment, theZangoKataf LGA imposed a 24-hour curfew imposed on Ungwan Juju, Mabuhu, Ungwan Wakili andZangonUrban. In a statement, Yabo Ephraim, Special Assistant (Media) to the council Chairman, said the curfew was imposed to forestall a possible breakdown of law and order and to allow security forces to restore calm. The police yesterday confirmed the occurrence of a fresh attack. Spokesman SP Muhammad Jalige told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the attack occurred at 20:40hrs in Ungwan Wakili.

“I can confirm that there was an attack, and people were killed, but we are yet to ascertain the exact number of those killed,” he said. Jalige said prior to the attacks, the police had been managing the security situation in the area, following the killing of a herder in the bush four days ago. He said: “Before the attacks, there was something we have been managing for four days now. “One boy was killed in the bush while rearing his animals, and we have been on top of the situation before this unfortunate incident.” The Katsina attacks reportedly took place in communities, including Majifa, Gurbi, Danmarke, Gidan- Anchor, Gidan- Saika, Dan-Mangoro and Gidan- Sale. According to sources, the hoodlums, who attended one of their kingpins’ wedding in Majifa on Friday, remained in the area until Saturday to carry out the attack. A source said: “Some vigilantes attempted to stop the hoodlums, but they were not enough to match their fighting power as they unleashed may-hem on the neighbourhood. “This morning, we gathered that 23 villagers were killedintheattack. Weattended the burial rites of some of them this morning.” Police spokesman SP Gambo Isah confirmed the attack. He said: “Some group of bandits from Zamfara, came for the celebration and later attacked Majifa village.”

Like this: Like Loading...