40% Nigerians excluded from digital banking

No fewer than 40 per cent of the Nigerian population who use banking services are excluded from digital banking. This was disclosed by the Head, Products and Innovation, 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB), Akeem Salam. According to him, though Nigeria is beginning to witness a noticeable effort in the drive to bring everyone into the financial ecosystem, inclusion is still grossly low, with about 40 per cent of the population either excluded or under-served. He noted that many Nigerians were not abreast of the new technology in banking and financial ecosystem.

“There is still so much to be done to close this gap and industry players need to find common ground to innovate and deploy strategies, particularly around financial literacy and education. At 9PSB, we are committed to partnerships and collaborations that create value and ease for users,” he stated.

He reiterated that collaboration among operators, players and regulators in the financial services sector was critical to boosting Nigeria’s financial inclusion drive. In a chat with New Telegraph, Salam, who referred to the third edition of the Industry Summit recently organised and sponsored by 9PSB, noted that other industry players in the financial services sector had brainstormed on the way forward while discussing on the theme “Financial Inclusion, Digital Payment and the Challenges of Banking the Unbanked.” Salam emphasised that for effective financial inclusion to happen, there must be a concerted effort by all stakeholders in the sector to work together to improve ease of access to financial services. He said such summit was necessary for the industry to grow, while making digital banking popular among the citizens. He noted that the summit reflected the bank’s commitment to promoting initiatives that further the drive for financial inclusion of all Nigerians.

Salam said the outcome of the discussions would contribute greatly to the Central Bank’s drive for financial inclusion in Nigeria. Also speaking to New Telegraph, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Training Institution Centre (FITC), Chizor Malizem, called on operators to pay close attention to creating financial solutions that meet the needs of the critical mass for which financial inclusion matters. According to her, “financial inclusion is the ability to deliver financial services at a cost-effective rate to the unbanked and the under-banked.” Reaffirming the need to build synergy within the industry ecosystem to drive real impact, she stated that the service must be accessible to all Nigerians at lower rate considering the economic power of many people in the country.

Malizem added that stakeholders had to make the service seamless for the customers and easy to understand. She said: “Stakeholders must work together to provide low-cost and easy-to-understand products and services for consumers, work on building absolute transparency on bank charges, ensure that services are accessible and there are quick issue resolutions in the case of transactions failure.

These are salient to build trust.” According to her, the stakeholders must work on innovation and focus on solving everyday financial challenges by creating the largest fintech ecosystem and providing dynamic solutions to support the financial inclusion goals in the country. With a tepid 0.9 per cent growth, Nigeria’s financial in-clusion rate improved to 64.1 per cent in 2020 from 63.2 per cent in 2018. This means that its financial exclusion rate slowed marginally from 36.8 per cent in 2018 to 35.9 per cent in 2020. Data from Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access (EFInA) revealed that as at 2018, only 59.1 per cent of women, compared with 67.5 per cent of men, were financially included, representing a gender gap of 8.4 per cent. “Although there is a slight progress from the 9.8 per cent recorded in 2016, the gap must be closed sooner. This is considering that there are about 2.8 million more women than men in Nigeria. Without closing the gap, Nigeria can only dream of reaching the 95 per cent inclusion target set by the CBN for 2024,” she noted.

