Business

40% Nigerians excluded from digital banking

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

No fewer than 40 per cent of the Nigerian population who use banking services are excluded from digital banking. This was disclosed by the Head, Products and Innovation, 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB), Akeem Salam. According to him, though Nigeria is beginning to witness a noticeable effort in the drive to bring everyone into the financial ecosystem, inclusion is still grossly low, with about 40 per cent of the population either excluded or under-served. He noted that many Nigerians were not abreast of the new technology in banking and financial ecosystem.

“There is still so much to be done to close this gap and industry players need to find common ground to innovate and deploy strategies, particularly around financial literacy and education. At 9PSB, we are committed to partnerships and collaborations that create value and ease for users,” he stated.

He reiterated that collaboration among operators, players and regulators in the financial services sector was critical to boosting Nigeria’s financial inclusion drive. In a chat with New Telegraph, Salam, who referred to the third edition of the Industry Summit recently organised and sponsored by 9PSB, noted that other industry players in the financial services sector had brainstormed on the way forward while discussing on the theme “Financial Inclusion, Digital Payment and the Challenges of Banking the Unbanked.” Salam emphasised that for effective financial inclusion to happen, there must be a concerted effort by all stakeholders in the sector to work together to improve ease of access to financial services. He said such summit was necessary for the industry to grow, while making digital banking popular among the citizens. He noted that the summit reflected the bank’s commitment to promoting initiatives that further the drive for financial inclusion of all Nigerians.

Salam said the outcome of the discussions would contribute greatly to the Central Bank’s drive for financial inclusion in Nigeria. Also speaking to New Telegraph, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Training Institution Centre (FITC), Chizor Malizem, called on operators to pay close attention to creating financial solutions that meet the needs of the critical mass for which financial inclusion matters. According to her, “financial inclusion is the ability to deliver financial services at a cost-effective rate to the unbanked and the under-banked.” Reaffirming the need to build synergy within the industry ecosystem to drive real impact, she stated that the service must be accessible to all Nigerians at lower rate considering the economic power of many people in the country.

Malizem added that stakeholders had to make the service seamless for the customers and easy to understand. She said: “Stakeholders must work together to provide low-cost and easy-to-understand products and services for consumers, work on building absolute transparency on bank charges, ensure that services are accessible and there are quick issue resolutions in the case of transactions failure.

These are salient to build trust.” According to her, the stakeholders must work on innovation and focus on solving everyday financial challenges by creating the largest fintech ecosystem and providing dynamic solutions to support the financial inclusion goals in the country. With a tepid 0.9 per cent growth, Nigeria’s financial in-clusion rate improved to 64.1 per cent in 2020 from 63.2 per cent in 2018. This means that its financial exclusion rate slowed marginally from 36.8 per cent in 2018 to 35.9 per cent in 2020. Data from Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access (EFInA) revealed that as at 2018, only 59.1 per cent of women, compared with 67.5 per cent of men, were financially included, representing a gender gap of 8.4 per cent. “Although there is a slight progress from the 9.8 per cent recorded in 2016, the gap must be closed sooner. This is considering that there are about 2.8 million more women than men in Nigeria. Without closing the gap, Nigeria can only dream of reaching the 95 per cent inclusion target set by the CBN for 2024,” she noted.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

First Bank partners Techpoint Africa on SME Clinic

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

First Bank, one of Nigeria’s foremost banks, in partnership with Techpoint Africa, has successfully hosted the fourth edition of SME Clinic, an impactful hybrid conference for micro and small scale businesses in Nigeria.   On August 21, 2021, SME Clinic by Techpoint hosted almost 1,000 attendees — nearly 200 SME owners physically at Zone Tech […]
Business

PoS deals hit N3.2trn in 9 months

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

ATM withdrawals decline by 41%     EMBRACE More Nigerians are embracing the use of PoS, leading to a steady rise in transaction value and volume   Bank customers in the country transacted businesses valued at N3.2 trillion over Point of Sales (PoS) terminals between January and September this year. This showed a 45 per […]
Business

FDC projects 3.5% GDP growth for Nigeria in Q3

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Citing “waning base effects,” Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) has projected a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 3.5 per cent for Nigeria in the third quarter of this year.   The firm, which stated this in its Lagos Business School (LBS) Executive Breakfast Session presentation, released at the weekend, also forecast a GDP growth of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica