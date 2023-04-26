40% Pay Rise: COEASU Accuses FG Of Promoting Division Amongst Workers

The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), has said the Federal Government’s decision to exclude some categories of workers including lecturers from the 40 per cent increase in the salary of civil servants, was an attempt to promote division amongst Nigerian workers.

President of COEASU, Dr Smart Olugbeko in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, accused the government of trying to cause confusion and putting mechanisms in place to stifle the voice of workers as one entity when issues bothering their welfare arise.

He said: “The Union is happy that Civil Servants who are the drivers of government policies have been considered for salary increase.

“The Union is, however, appalled at the government’s decision to exclude some categories of workers including lecturers and other workers in the tertiary institutions even though the various unions in the sector have made several overtures to the government on salary increases.

“The present action is an attempt by the Federal Government to divide Nigerian workers and cause confusion within the system.

“The discriminatory increase is an attempt to promote divide and rule and make Nigerian workers unable to speak with one voice on the issues that affect their general welfare.

“Government, in granting the increase, explained that it was to enable civil servants to cushion the effect of inflation and increase in the cost of living as if lecturers and other workers in the tertiary education sector are immune against inflation and geometrical rise in the cost of living.

“It is disheartening to note that lecturers and other workers in Colleges of Education had their last increase in salary in 2010 which was 13 years ago.

“The implication is that what the lecturers were earning in 2010 is the same amount they still earn in 2023.”

Olugbeko who asked the government to stop treating salary increments as a privilege or favour, noted that several efforts undertaken by the union to make government renegotiate the 2010 agreement which has been due for the past three years, was yet to yield fruit.

“The Federal government eventually acceded to the demand of the Union by inaugurating the FGN/COEASU Renegotiation Team in 2022 under the leadership of Professor Kabiru Ishyaku, a former Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE).

“The Union has reached an understanding with the Federal Government Team on virtually all issues raised for renegotiation except salary increase which the Government Team claimed was still awaiting the response of the government.

“It is unfortunate that Governments at various levels in Nigeria are treating the issue of salary increase as a privilege they give to workers at their whims and caprices.

“It is important to reiterate the fact that a salary increase is not a privilege or favour from the government.

“It is part of the rights workers enjoy and especially when such a salary structure is a product of an agreement that stipulates its expiry time; it is only by renegotiation that such salary should be increased.

“A salary increase for academic staff in tertiary institutions is not a donation from the government.

“Rather it is a product of negotiation between the government and the unions because of the peculiarity of the system in terms of job specifications that attract different allowances for different cadres of workers.

“The Union, therefore, calls on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency return to the renegotiation table to conclude the renegotiation which includes salary increase for academic staff in Colleges of Education.”