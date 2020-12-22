News

40 suspects escape from police custody in Enugu

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU Comment(0)

Residents of Enugu State were yesterday thrown into panic following reports that 40 suspected criminals escaped from police custody.

 

The suspects were reportedly remanded in the custody of the state Police Command for various offences before they escaped. Sources within the police command disclosed that the suspects numbering between 38 and 40 escaped from the police cells at the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), inside the State Police Command Headquarters on Sunday night.

 

It was learnt that the suspects were remanded by Magistrates’ Courts in police custody during the lockdown. One of the sources disclosed that the suspects were kept in police custody because of the congestion of the Nigerian Correctional Service facility in Enugu.

 

The state Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdurrahman, did not pick his calls to get his reactions. Similarly, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Daniel Ndukwe, neither picked his calls nor replied to a text message sent to his phone for reactions

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CBN report shows decline in consumer confidence

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Deteriorating economic conditions and falling family income led to a decline in consumers’ overall confidence index in Q3 2020, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) latest Consumer Expectations Survey (CES) report. The report posted on the apex bank’s website yesterday, shows that at -21.2 point the consumers’ confidence index in Q3 2020, was […]
News Top Stories

Buhari: We can’t borrow to subsidise fuel, electricity

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, foreclosed any further consideration for a return of subsidies in the energy sector, insisting that Nigeria can no longer afford it. Buhari stated that it will be irresponsible to borrow to subsidise fuel and electricity given the poor state of the economy.   The President, who made this assertion at the […]
News

MAN seeks speedy passage of PIB, full deregulation

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following another hike in price of petrol by the Federal Government, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has called on the National Assembly to urgently pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) into law. Reacting to the hike, the Acting Director General of MAN, Paul Oruche, said passage of the bill into law would open up […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: