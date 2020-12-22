40 suspects escape from police custody in Enugu

Residents of Enugu State were yesterday thrown into panic following reports that 40 suspected criminals escaped from police custody.

The suspects were reportedly remanded in the custody of the state Police Command for various offences before they escaped. Sources within the police command disclosed that the suspects numbering between 38 and 40 escaped from the police cells at the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), inside the State Police Command Headquarters on Sunday night.

It was learnt that the suspects were remanded by Magistrates’ Courts in police custody during the lockdown. One of the sources disclosed that the suspects were kept in police custody because of the congestion of the Nigerian Correctional Service facility in Enugu.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdurrahman, did not pick his calls to get his reactions. Similarly, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Daniel Ndukwe, neither picked his calls nor replied to a text message sent to his phone for reactions

