Sports

40-year-old Enyeama eyes NPFL return

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Two-time CAF Champions League winner Vincent Enyeama has hinted at the possibility of making a sensational return to the Nigeria Professional Football League, 17 years after leaving the local scene.

Enyeama made his breakthrough at Ibom Stars before joining Enyimba in 2001.

The goalkeeper won three league titles and two continental honours with the Aba Elephants. He spent another year at Iwuanyanwu Nationale before leaving for Israel in 2005 to team up with Bnei Yehuda. Thirteen years of incredible European success ended when Enyeama played his last match for French side Lille II in 2018.

 

Four years after, though, the former Hapoel Tel Aviv goalie is looking to return to competitive football. Enyeama, who turned 40 last week, confesses a desire to play for any NPFL club for free, his favourite being Akwa United.

“It’s really interesting, yes it is, and I miss football,” Enyeama said in an interview on Uyo’s Comfort 95.1 FM, as per Fagenwa Sanni. “So I would like to return to it, first with a team here in France, because I trained here in Lille and back when I was in Akwa Ibom. “And I will come back to Nigeria next year.

 

So if Akwa United needs a goalkeeper for 4-5 months, yes, I have the opportunity to play for free.”

 

