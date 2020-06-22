40-year-old man commits suicide in Ibadan

R

esidents of Eyin Grammar, Ibadan, Oyo State, were yesterday morning thrown into confusion when a 40-year-old man was found to have committed suicide.

The man, Lanre Kazeem, hanged himself in his rented room in the area.

Kazeem was working in a private palm kernel company around Soka area of Ibadan before his demise.

According to some residents of the area, the deceased hailed from Abeokuta, Ogun State and had no known relatives or friends all through his one year stay in the house.

Although he left no suicide note to explain the cause of his action, some of his neighbors claimed that the deceased had been sick for close to two weeks without any medical care.

Also speaking on the incident, the General Chairman, Eyin Grammar Landlords’ Association, Alhaji Lateef Adegoke, said the incident was reported to him and others yesterday and that they were so shocked that such could happen in the area.

When the incident was reported to the police, officers from the Sanyo Police Station visited the scene for proper investigation before the body was removed to the Yemetu State Hospital for autopsy.

