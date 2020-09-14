Metro & Crime

40-year-old man defiles girl, 11, inserts object into her private part

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Police in Ebonyi State have arrested a 40-year-old man, Kinsley Ama Orji in Ekoli Edda, Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state for allegedly defiling an 11-year-old girl in the area, Chioma (Surname withheld).
Orji was said to have defiled the victim at the weekend when he called her to sell moi moi to him. He was said to have pounced on Chioma and defiled her inside his room.
The suspect was said to have inserted an object into the girl’s private after defiling her and threatened to kill her if she discloses the act to anybody.
But Chioma started having health issues after the defilement including stomach upsets and swelling around her bruised part forcing her parents to become worried.
The parents persuaded her to disclose what was making her sick after taking her to a local clinic in the area which worsened her case.
The girl finally confessed and narrated what happened to her and the matter was reported to the community who went and arrested her assailant and handed him over to the police.
Reacting to the incident, the Federation of International Women Lawyers(FIDA) and a non-governmental organisation, Save the Next Child Foundation vowed that they would secure justice for the victim.

