40 year-old mother, baby kidnapped in Bauchi

Gunmen have kidnapped a 40-year-old mother, Khadija Audu Ardo of Tsamiya village in Boi, Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State and her baby.

 

This was contained in a press statement by the Joint Task Force stationed in Boi, Bogoro LGA made available to newsmen, yesterday in Bauchi, which revealed that Hajiya Khadijah was kidnapped with her baby on Monday night.

 

According to the statement, “At about 12 hours villagers reported to our office the kidnapped case involving one Kadijah Audu Ardo by heavily armed gunmen.

 

“We quickly mobilised our personnel and moved to the community. As I’m talking to you we are doing everything possible to secure the life of the woman and her baby,” the statement read. Joel Tuta a resident of Tsamiya village said: “We are living in fear since this incident took place yesterday.

 

The gunmen came in the dead of the night and took away Khadija and her baby,” Joel stated. Malam Audu Ardo, the husband  of Khadija when asked about his whereabouts when the sad event took place said: “I went to see my cows in one of the villages nearby and decided to pass the night there.

 

I’m not aware anything is about to happen. I was not at home when they came. I want to appeal to the kidnappers to please release my wife and her baby, they are innocent,” Audu said.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
