40 years after, Buhari urges FBN, UK to leverage on strengths to retain trust

Forty years after its cross border services in the United Kingdom, President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the management of the First Bank Nigeria (FBN) to leverage on its strengths to retain its customers’ trust. In a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari extended warm felicitations to the Board, management, and staff for sharing almost 130 years of banking experience. He noted the competence and professionalism that have become the hallmark of FBN over many years, winning and retaining the trust of customers in Nigeria, and beyond, like in the United Kingdom, and successfully consolidating on its benchmark of reliability and professionalism. As the FBN, United Kingdom celebrates 40 years anniversary, the President believed the strength and buoyancy of any country depend largely on the capacity of the banking sector, extolling the organization for steady rise and expansion, with remarkable awards for transparency, accountability, and reliability.

