400 duplicated names allegedly padded into PAP payroll

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has claimed about 400 duplicated names were padded into the payroll of the body. A source in PAP said the fraud was discovered by the interim administration of Col. Milland Dixion Dikio (rtd). A preliminary investigation, the source said, revealed that some of the accounts were fraudulently used to siphon money meant for former agitators.

The source said Dikio was determined to cleanse the system to ensure that amnesty’s resources were expended on real and verifiable ex-agitators. The source said, “I can tell you that some of the accounts have been cleared and their owners will receive their stipends. But there will be a deeper probe to discover the identities of persons receiving monies through identified fake accounts.

“Investigations revealed that contractors within the PAP office were not delivering their jobs in accordance with their terms of contracts. These contractors want to be paid for laptops that were not supplied and others who supplied, delivered counterfeit products.” Some ex-agitators also corroborated the development. One of the ex-agitators, Magada Victor, said: “Tompolo was the last person to surrender to the amnesty programme in 2009. When we surrendered and disarmed, a list of those who surrendered were compiled and computed into the system. “At the point where we surrendered, the place was crowded. People jumped in from the fence and used our names to thumbprint.”

Like this: Like Loading...