400 Kebbi youths receive skills' acquisition training

No fewer than 400 youths and 250 women in Bauchi State have undergone training in different skills in the state.

 

The gesture followed the high rate of unemployment in the country. The programme, which was organised by a member of the state House of Assembly in collaboration with Emjay Global Solutions, was held in Ambursa, Birnin Kebbi Local Government of the state.

 

Conducting journalists round the training premises, the member representing Birnin Kebbi South, Hon. Umar Hassan Ambusar, said the gesture was part of its constituency’s projects and to make them self-employed.

 

He added further that 250  women had already been trained in different skills such as soap making, cream, perfume, catering and others while 400 youths were also trained on computer illiterate. “This training, conducted in the eight wards of my own constituency, also had 50 youths from each ward while the second batch is also coming up after the graduation ceremony of the first batch.

 

The lawmaker further pointed out that he had also supplied water pumps to the eight wards and had also renovated schools, health centres as well as human capacity.

 

Also in his remarks, the CEO of Emjay Global Solutions, a consultant in charge of the training, Alhaji Jamil Magaji, thanked the member for organising this programme, describing it as a way of making them self-reliant.

