400 players jostle for N10m at Gov Diri Scrabble C'ship

Over 400 scrabble players from across Nigeria are expected to converge on Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, for the first Governor Douye Diri National Scrabble Championship. A letter from the Nigeria Scrabble Federation (NSF) to the Bayelsa State Scrabble Association (BYSA) indicated that the tournament would hold at the end of May. Chairman of the BYSA, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, who confirmed the hosting right to journalists in Yenagoa, said it would hold between May 28 and 30. Alabrah said the NSF president, Garba Gora, and top scrabble players in the country are expected to be present at the threeday event.

He said the essence of the championship was to enhance the development of scrabble in the state. According to him, scrabble is an intellectual board game that helps to improve the use of words as well as inculcate good reading culture. He added that the association had begun a catch-them-young campaign in schools in order to encourage young Bayelsans to embrace scrabble as an intellectual game and be able to compete with their counterparts within and outside Nigeria. Alabrah is equally upbeat that the showpiece would be an avenue to boost the economy of the state. About N10 million would be up for grabs as prize money in the masters, intermediate, veterans, opens, best females and students categories.

Sports

JUST IN: Man Utd face Granada, Arsenal play Slavia Prague in Europa League

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United have been drawn against Granada in the Europa League quarter-finals, while Arsenal will face Slavia Prague. Ajax have been drawn against Roma, while Dinamo Zagreb play Villarreal, reports the BBC. In the semi-finals, the winner of the Granada v Manchester United tie will play Ajax or Roma and Dinamo Zagreb or Villarreal […]
Sports

JUST IN: Rivers United head to CAS over League position

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Rivers United has headed to the Court for Arbitration for Sports (CAS) over the Point Per Game rule used to end the NPFL last season and which meant they ended in third position and not second which would have fetched them a CAF Champions League slot. Details shortly… SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) […]
Sports

UEFA League: Barca player tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Following PCR tests conducted this Tuesday afternoon on the group of nine Barcelona players due to begin the preseason today, one of them has tested positive for COVID-19. The player has no symptoms, is in good health and has been quarantined at his home. The club has reported the matter to the relevant sporting and health […]

