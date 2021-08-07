4,000 Ogun farmers to benefit from World Bank assisted programme

The Ogun state government yesterday disclosed that no fewer than 4,000 farmers will benefit from the various agricultural intervention programmes of Ogun State Economic Transformation Project (OGSTEP), a World Bank-Assisted programme. The state Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Adeola Odedina, who stated this to journalists said that the programme is aimed at increasing private sector participation in boosting the state’s economy. Odedina disclosed this during a farmiliarisation and validation exercise at Sode, Obafe and Ayerose, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area, where two-kilogram bags of maize seeds, cassava stems, cocoa and cashew seedlings, among others were distributed free to farmers. The commissioner, who expressed delight at the communities’ readiness for the programme, said that the state government is giving free planting materials to farmers, which informed the ongoing sensitisation programmes in different communities of the State.

