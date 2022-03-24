News

4,000 people die daily of TB

As Nigeria joined other countries in the world to mark the World Tuberculosis Day, Lagos State government has raised the alarm over rising death and morbidity from TB, saying every day, approximately 30,000 people fall ill while over 4,100 lose their lives to this preventable and curable disease.

In a speech to mark the 2022 World TB Day, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, said TB was the leading cause of death among people with HIV and a major contributor to microbial resistance. Ogboye made the call at a media engagement parley organised by the state Ministry of Health, State TB, Leprosy and Buruli Ulcer Control Programme and the Institute of Human Virology Nigeria in conjunction with Journalists Against AIDS (JAAIDS) Nigeria. The 2022 World TB Day that will be marked today has the theme: ‘Invest to End TB. Save lives’. The day created by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to be observed yearly is aimed at building public awareness about TB and its devastating health, social and economic impact on people around the world and on efforts at eliminating the disease.

 

