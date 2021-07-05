Metro & Crime

4,000 women traders to compete for e-commerce space 

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja  Comment(0)

A Nigerian group, Women Arise Development and Humanitarian Initiative (WADHI), has said that fear of online market dominance by men, has motivated it to select and train about 4,000 women traders, to competitively grab market shares.

 

Coordinator of WADHI, Esther Eghobamien-Mshelia, said Nigerian women had become courageous in breaking economic limitations around them through micro entrepreneurship, but were yet to start taking advantage of online marketing to promote their products.

She disclosed this recently when the group, in collaboration with the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), launched a dedicated technology application for women to sell what they produced locally.

 

She decried Nigerian women’s backwardness in the use of technologies available for economic empowerment.

 

“We recruit women through various organisations, over 4,000 women have been trained on how to use technology to promote their businesses.

 

“The ‘Kowgo app’ is a tool that will help the women, it will help them to learn how to keep records of their businesses in their phones and  also back up at  homes,” she explained.

 

Also speaking, ACCI Chairman, Dr. Al-mujtaba Abubakar, said the chamber was working with other private players to provide high-quality, affordable produce and expand business skills of community women.

