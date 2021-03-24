News

40,000 benefit from Lagos Health Insurance Scheme

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

The Lagos State government yesterday said that 40,000 indigent residents are currently benefiting from its health insurance scheme, calling on every resident to embrace the scheme regardless of their status to guarantee quality delivery health service for everyone.

This was even as the wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, urged residents to sign up for the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS), saying that it was in the collective interest of the stateandthewell-being of the people for all to join the train.

Speaking during the launch of ‘Ilera Eko Day,’ which was a symbolic social campaign designed to integrate Lagos residents to the state’s health insurance policy, Mrs. Sanwo-Olu, said the scheme aptly signified the commitment of the present administration towards promoting human rights to health and resilient healthcare network.

 

She said: “Essentially, the scheme, which is administered by the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), is aimed at ensuring that Lagosians have access to the needed healthcare without suffering financial hardship; close the gap between the demand for health spending and available public resources, as well as reduce the prolonged reliance on out-ofpocket spending by families across the state.

 

“The evolution of this scheme identifies with the global clarion call to inclusive health make-up, which is termed Universal Health Coverage.

 

This was conceptualised to close glaring coverage gaps and meet the health targets agreed under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

 

Earlier, Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said the launch of ‘Ilera Eko’ marked a distinct milestone in the state government’s effort to ensure the sustained access to quality and affordable healthcare to the teeming population. He said in recognition of the economic status of many Lagosians, especially the less privileged, the state government was currently providing free health insurance to 40,000 residents

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

20 years after, Alaafin, Soun reunite, sue for peace, unity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The duo of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (III) and Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade (III), have called on Nigerians to embrace peace and harmony in a bid to move the country forward. The Alaafin, who arrived the expansive Ogbomoso palace alongside his wives, Ayaba Memunat and Folasade on Saturday at […]
News

British trade envoy vows to woo more investors to Nigeria

Posted on Author Lawrence Olao ye

British Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Nigeria, Ms. Helen Grant, yesterday vowed to connect more British investors to do business in Nigeria. Grant made the promise when she led a United Kingdom (UK) delegation to discuss post Brexit Nigeria- UK relations with the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.   According to […]
News

Ondo Deputy Gov sues Assembly over planned impeachment

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi yesterday dragged the House of Assembly to court over lawmakers’ planned impeachment proceedings against him.   There are fears that the State House of Assembly may today begin the impeachment process against Ajayi for leaving the ruling party to opposition.   But Ajayi through his lawyer had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica