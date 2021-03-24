40,000 benefit from Lagos Health Insurance Scheme

The Lagos State government yesterday said that 40,000 indigent residents are currently benefiting from its health insurance scheme, calling on every resident to embrace the scheme regardless of their status to guarantee quality delivery health service for everyone.

This was even as the wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, urged residents to sign up for the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS), saying that it was in the collective interest of the stateandthewell-being of the people for all to join the train.

Speaking during the launch of ‘Ilera Eko Day,’ which was a symbolic social campaign designed to integrate Lagos residents to the state’s health insurance policy, Mrs. Sanwo-Olu, said the scheme aptly signified the commitment of the present administration towards promoting human rights to health and resilient healthcare network.

She said: “Essentially, the scheme, which is administered by the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), is aimed at ensuring that Lagosians have access to the needed healthcare without suffering financial hardship; close the gap between the demand for health spending and available public resources, as well as reduce the prolonged reliance on out-ofpocket spending by families across the state.

“The evolution of this scheme identifies with the global clarion call to inclusive health make-up, which is termed Universal Health Coverage.

This was conceptualised to close glaring coverage gaps and meet the health targets agreed under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

Earlier, Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said the launch of ‘Ilera Eko’ marked a distinct milestone in the state government’s effort to ensure the sustained access to quality and affordable healthcare to the teeming population. He said in recognition of the economic status of many Lagosians, especially the less privileged, the state government was currently providing free health insurance to 40,000 residents

