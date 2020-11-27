40,000 Nigerians to benefit from Young Africa Works-IITA project

At least 40,000 Nigerians will be beneficiaries of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture’s (IITA) forthcoming, ‘Young Africa Works-IITA Project.’ According to Communication Officer, Young Africa Works – IITA project, Adetola Adenmosun, in May this year, IITA partnered with Master card Foundation to start the Young Africa Works-IITA Project, an innovative approach to agribusiness training and start-up for Nigeria’s young people.

She said: “This project was developed in consultation with young people, policymakers, educators, and entrepreneurs as part of the Master card Foundation’s strategy to enable 30 million young people in Africa access dignified and fulfilling work over the next 10 years. In Nigeria, Young Africa Works aims to see 10 million young people, most of them women, in dignified work opportunities by 2030.

In line with this strategy, Young Africa Works IITA-project is designed to advance agribusiness opportunities to over 40,000 Nigerian young women and men with a special focus on skills development, decent employment, and entrepreneurship opportunities to secure work in agri-food value chains for the next five years. Country Head for Nigeria, Master card Foundation, Chidinma Lawanson said: “Agriculture is among the most viable potential source of employment for young people in Africa.

