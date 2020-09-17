40,000 Plateau households receive palliatives from govt

Plateau State government yesterday said it has commenced the distribution of palliatives to over thirty nine thousand households of the poorest of the poor in all the seventeen local government areas of the state as part of efforts to cushion the effects of COVID-19 on its citizens. Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Dan Manjang, who spoke with journalists in Jos while distributing the food items, said the gesture was to give succour to specific category of people in the society.

He said the items distributed were donated to the state by the Collation against COVID-19 (CACOVID). Manjang, however, explained that the 39,993 households who would benefit from the palliatives, would each get one cartoon of pasta, two cartons of noodles, a bag of salt, a bag of semovita and a bag of sugar. The commissioner on behalf of the state government thanked the CACOVID group for the items donated. Deputy Chairman of Shendam Local Government, Williams Titlong, who also spoke at the occasion, said the items would be distributed to the poorest of the poor in the council areas.

