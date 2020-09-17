News

40,000 Plateau households receive palliatives from govt

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

Plateau State government yesterday said it has commenced the distribution of palliatives to over thirty nine thousand households of the poorest of the poor in all the seventeen local government areas of the state as part of efforts to cushion the effects of COVID-19 on its citizens. Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Dan Manjang, who spoke with journalists in Jos while distributing the food items, said the gesture was to give succour to specific category of people in the society.
He said the items distributed were donated to the state by the Collation against COVID-19 (CACOVID). Manjang, however, explained that the 39,993 households who would benefit from the palliatives, would each get one cartoon of pasta, two cartons of noodles, a bag of salt, a bag of semovita and a bag of sugar. The commissioner on behalf of the state government thanked the CACOVID group for the items donated. Deputy Chairman of Shendam Local Government, Williams Titlong, who also spoke at the occasion, said the items would be distributed to the poorest of the poor in the council areas.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

IGP: Presidential panel ordered Magu’s detention

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has said that the Force was not responsible for the detention of the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu. Responding to request for the bail of the suspended EFCC boss by his counsel, Tosin Ojaomo, the IGP, in a letter signed […]
News

Cannabis can mitigate sickle cell disease’s pain

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (US) said cannabis appears to be a safe and potentially effective treatment for the chronic pain that afflicts people with sickle cell disease.   These are the findings of a new clinical trial published in the ‘JAMA Network Open’.     The study is co-led by University of California (UC), […]
News Top Stories

Consumption of plant protein can elongate human lifespan

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A team of researchers in the United States (U.S) has found that older people who eat more plant protein tend to live longer lives. According to their paper published in ‘JAMA Internal Medicine,’ after their analysis of a database compiled by a team working on the National Institutes of Health-AARP Diet and Health Study, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: