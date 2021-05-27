Education

40m children will access quality education if students, teachers are safe – FG

The Federal Government has disclosed that over 40million children would enjoy increased access and quality of education, once the safety of students and teachers in and out of school was guaranteed.
Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, made this known on Thursday in Abuja, at the inauguration of the “Safe to School, Be Seen, Be Safe,” initiative and unveiling of customised reflective children safety jackets and uniforms for cadet and school crossing guards in Abuja
While noting that the Safe School Programme was a project of the Federal Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Children Accident Prevention Initiative (CAPI), he said the safety of children will increase access to education, while safety of teachers will improve the quality of education, all aimed at increasing the country’s manpower.
Represented by the Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukuemeka Nwajiuba, the Minister explained that the customised not for sale reflective jackets for school children and other accident prevention infrastructures would provide immediate care and support for the children.

Our Reporters

