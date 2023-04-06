News

41.6bn: 49 Schools, 20 Airports, 6 Markets Get Broadband Intervention – FG

The Federal Government on Thursday presented letters of approval for broadband connectivity intervention to beneficiaries of the second and third phases of the project.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami said about 49 higher Institutions,  20 Airports, and 6 markets across the country were selected for this phase.

Pantami disclosed this in Abuja when he presented letters of approval and award to representatives of the beneficiaries.

The Minister noted that these two phases of the intervention, like the first phase, which commenced in November 2022, are been funded from the N41.6 billion naira set aside from the Internally generated revenue of the telecommunications sector.

He stated that the broadband connectivity intervention was for the purpose of boosting development efforts in education, commerce, and  Small Micro enterprises sectors of the country’s economy.

According to him, the first phase of the project was already at 70 and 90 percent completion, hence, the decision to commence other phases.

“The first phase of the intervention is at 75, 90 percent completion,  so I think it is the right time to commence the second and third phases.

“The total amount we have committed to it is approximately 41.6bn billion Naira. Historically,  it is important to realise that this is not just direct government’s intervention, but a government’s intervention that we willingly sacrificed from our Internally generated revenue ”

Pantami added that the telecommunications sector has experienced enormous and progressive growth, and will continue to support other less-performing sectors.

Also Speaking, the Executive Secretary of the National University Commission (NUC)

Prof. Abubakar Rasheed said the broadband connectivity intervention was the first of its kind in Nigeria.

While he applauded the efforts of government through the ministry, towards bridging the existing gaps, he asserted that the projects were an enabler of the Institutions’  transition to the Knowledge economy.

 

