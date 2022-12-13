4,133 Ekiti residents benefit from FG’s cash grant loan

No fewer than 4,133 Ekiti State residents have benefited from the Federal Government’s cash grant loan to vulnerable groups and other social investment interventions.

Widows, divorcees, youths, retirees, physically challenged and displaced persons were selected from communities and settlements to benefit from the intervention.

Speaking at a ceremony to declare the open the grant in Ado-Ekiti yesterday, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq said the programme as one of the fulfilment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s manifesto introduced in 2020 aimed at sustaining the social inclusion agenda on his compassionate and deliberate National agenda of lifting 100 million Nigerian out of poverty in 10 years.

The programme, according to her, has no political colouration, “as about 4,133 beneficiaries carefully selected across the 16 council areas of the state will start receiving credit alerts from their banks”. Governor Biodun Oyebanji described the programme “as an epochmaking event.”

