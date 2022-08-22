$418.9m Paris Club Refund: Governors’ Forum dismisses Ned Nwoko’s $68.6m claim

Onyekachi Eze and Abdulwahab Isa ABUJA

The Nigeria governors have noted a crack among the consortium of consultants seeking payment for alleged role played in the recovery of Paris Club money from the Federal Government. This, the governors observed, followed the statement, over the weekend, by one of the consultants, Ned Nwoko, where he claimed that only $68 million, and not $418 million, was involved.

The state chief executives maintained that the total amount demanded by the consultants is $418 million, made up of that of Nwoko and five other consultants.

They also distanced themselves from the $100 million claim by Nwoko, which he said, he advanced to the governors to finance elections in their states. Director, Media and Public Affairs of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) secretariat Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, in a statement yesterday, said the governors have, “not at any time been involved in or been in receipt of USD$100 million or any other funds from Ned Nwoko to finance elections in any state.”

Barkindo wondered why Nwoko would want to separate his own $68 million claim from the other consultants since they claimed to have rendered the same or similar service of helping the states and local governments to recover over-deducted Paris Club refunds by the Federal Government.

“As it is common with all unholy alliances, it does appear that the romance between the consultants and their determination to fight together under the AGF’s tacit coordination to pull out of the states the sum of USD$418,953,690.59 may have suffered a crack. “This must have led Ned to address the press alone and singled out his unmerited claim of $68 million as justifiable.

“This is also coming just on the heel of a similar press briefing by the AGF, a few days ago during which he stoutly defended all the consultants and berated the states for opposing or delaying the prompt payment of the sum claimed.

“It was thought that the AGF had done a good job of defense for all of them; but Ned’s decision to go solo to make his own case without reference to others suggest that the union of consultants is gradually falling apart,” he observed.

According to him, Nwoko’s commendation of the Attorney General Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami for the payment of the money, has confirmed the fears that the AGF “has abdicated his role as public defender and trustee and become the strongest advocate to the consultants.”

The NGF spokesperson said the work Nwoko and the other consultants were asking to be paid for, was executed by a committee set up by the Federal Government, to reconcile figures under the Paris Club refunds to the states and Local Governments.

He described as untrue the claim by Nwoko that his team was a member of that committee, arguing that, “Private persons who were not privy could not have been included in a committee that was meant to examine purely public financial records.”

The composition of the committee, according to him, which he said, submitted its report in May 2007, included Federal Ministry of Finance (FMF), Office of Auditor General of the Federation (OAGF), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Debt Management Office (DMO) and Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission (RMFC). “It was this committee that did all the work now claimed by Ned and the other consultants,” Barkindo added.

He reminded Nwoko that the judgement in the suit No FHC/ABJ/ CS/130/13 between: Linas International LTD & 35 ors vs Federal Government of Nigeria & 3 ors, which he instituted, is being challenged on appeal by the states as well as NGF in Suit No CA/ABJ/PRE/ROEA/ CV/327M1/2022: Attorney General Of Abia State & 35 ors VS Linas International LTD & 239 ORS, and said “it is absurd to pursue payment in the face of all pending cases.”

He equally observed that the Supreme Court has in its judgement on June 3 this year in SUIT NO 337/2018: RIOK NIG LIMITED VS NGF 7 ORS ruled that the claims of the consultants are “unequivocally unconstitutional as funds of states and Local Governments cannot be attached in the federation account in the manner approved and pushed by the AGF.

“While it is possible that the unlawful scheme hatched by the consultants to feast on public funds may have over the years been executed with the cooperation of enemies of the state without anyone raising an eye brow; the bubble has now burst and the time to account has come.

“It is an irony that Ned and other consultants who flaunt judgements of courts as justification for payment are now uncomfortable and jittery when the same judgements are tested on appeal. “An appeal is not a circumvention of a judgement as Ned may want the public to believe. It is a constitutional right.

The consultants have no choice but to pursue the various appeals. “While Ned has vowed to fully enforce the judgement in FHC/ ABJ/CS/130/2013; may we remind him that the law does not permit the enforcement of a judgement that is on appeal. “Let him reserve all his vituperations against the NGF Chairman and canvass them on appeal as the law may permit him.

“The NGF and its leadership remain focused and determined to diligently pursue all appeals on the judgments on the Paris Club refunds. All that it requests of the AGF and the consultants is to allow the appeal processes to run and be exhausted. “It may be that the consultants will successfully defend the appeals after which they will be paid.

However, if they lose as RIOK NIGERIA LTD has lost; which is the most likely verdict that shall befall all the other consultants; let the public funds in issue remain protected. “We urge Ned and the other consultants to end the media war and direct all energies towards defending the appeals.”

Barkindo also objected to the alleged use of libelous language on the person of the NGF Chairman Governor Kayode Fayemi, by Nwoko, “who has refused to be compromised and has firmly stood his ground on the unconstitutional and unlawful nature of the consultants’ claims

