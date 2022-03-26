$418m Paris Club Debt: Court dismisses govs’ suit against FG

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday dismissed the $418 million Paris Club debt suit filed by the 36 state governments against the federal government. Attorneys-General of the states had in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/ CS/1313/2021, challenged FG’s decision to withdraw money from state accounts to settle consultants that facilitated the Paris Club Refund. The trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, dismissed the suit for lacking in merit. According to him: “I do not see any merit in this case on the whole and I hereby dismiss it for lack of merit”.

The court held that the 36 states’ attorneys-general, who instituted the suit have no locus standi to file the matter. The court had on November 5, 2021 restrained the federal government from deducting monies accruing to the 36 states from the federation account to settle $418 million dollars judgment debt in relation to Paris Club Refund pending the determination of the substantive suit. The court gave the order following an ex-parte motion moved by counsel to the plaintiffs, Jibrin Okutekpa (SAN).

The 36 states’ attorney- generals are the plaintiffs in the suit. Defendants listed in the suit include the Attorney- General of the Federation, Accountant-General of the Federation and Ministry of Finance. Others are the Central Bank of Nigeria, Debt Management Office, Federation Account Allocation Committee, and Incorporated Trustees of Association of Local Government of Nigeria, among others. Although four prayers were sought, Justice Ekwo granted three in the motion ex-parte. The reliefs sought by the plaintiffs include an order of interim injunction restraining the federal government from deducting any money accruing or due to all or any of the 36 states of the federation. The counsel, who informed the court that the federal government had not commenced the deduction of the monies, withdrew the fourth prayer, asking for a refund of the monies deducted. He submitted that the deduction was expected to begin in November 2021. He further submitted that in spite of his clients’ protest against such action, the defendants had vowed to go ahead with the deduction.

However, the defendants, through their counsel, among whom were Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Maimuna Lami Shiru (Acting Director, Civil Litigation, Federal Ministry of Justice), and Chief Olusola Oke (SAN), urged the court to dismiss the suit for want of competence. They described the plaintiffs as meddlesome interlopers, noting that the state governments claimed to be fighting for the local governments, a distinct tier of government, without the consent of the third tier of government. The FG maintained that its decision to deduct the fund to settle some consultants was based on a previous verdict of the court. It argued that since the court had earlier decided on the matter, proceeding with the suit would amount to a high court sitting on appeal over its own judgement.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...