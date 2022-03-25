$418m Paris Club Debt: Court dismisses govs’ suit against FG

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, Friday dismissed the $418 million Paris Club debt suit filed by the 36 state governments against the Federal Government.

Attorneys-General of the states had in the suit marked ‘FHC/ABJ/CS/1313/2021’, challenged FG’s decision to withdraw money from state accounts to settle consultants that facilitated the Paris Club Refund.

The trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo dismissed the suit for lacking in merit.

According to him: “I do not see any merit in this case on the whole and I hereby dismiss it for lack of merit.”

The court held that the 36 states’ attorneys-general, who instituted the suit, had no locus standi to file the matter.

The court had, on November 5, 2021, restrained the Federal Government from deducting monies accruing to the 36 states from the federation account to settle the $418 million judgment debt in relation to Paris Club Refund pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The court gave the order following an ex-parte motion moved by counsel to the plaintiffs, Jibrin Okutekpa (SAN).

The 36 states Attorney-Generals are the plaintiffs in the suit.

Defendants listed in the suit include the Attorney-General of the Federation, Accountant-General of the Federation and Ministry of Finance.

Others are the Central Bank of Nigeria, Debt Management Office, Federation Account Allocation Committee, Incorporated Trustees of Association of Local Government of Nigeria, among others.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...