Top Stories

$418m Paris Club Debt: Court dismisses govs’ suit against FG

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

 

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, Friday dismissed the $418 million Paris Club debt suit filed by the 36 state governments against the Federal Government.

Attorneys-General of the states had in the suit marked ‘FHC/ABJ/CS/1313/2021’, challenged FG’s decision to withdraw money from state accounts to settle consultants that facilitated the Paris Club Refund.

The trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo dismissed the suit for lacking in merit.

According to him: “I do not see any merit in this case on the whole and I hereby dismiss it for lack of merit.”

The court held that the 36 states’ attorneys-general, who instituted the suit, had no locus standi to file the matter.

The court had, on November 5, 2021, restrained the Federal Government from deducting monies accruing to the 36 states from the federation account to settle the $418 million judgment debt in relation to Paris Club Refund pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The court gave the order following an ex-parte motion moved by counsel to the plaintiffs, Jibrin Okutekpa (SAN).

The 36 states Attorney-Generals are the plaintiffs in the suit.

Defendants listed in the suit include the Attorney-General of the Federation, Accountant-General of the Federation and Ministry of Finance.

Others are the Central Bank of Nigeria, Debt Management Office, Federation Account Allocation Committee, Incorporated Trustees of Association of Local Government of Nigeria, among others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Exposed: NNPC, NPA , NIMASA others failed to remit N2trn into FG’s Account –Senate

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Senate has revealed that some government-owned enterprises failed to remit over N2 trillion operational surplus to the Federal Government coffers.   But a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and Chartered Institute of Taxation, claimed that the unremitted fund might be  to the tune of N3 trillion. Interestingly, this is […]
Sports Top Stories

JUST IN: Super Eagles secure AFCON 2021 ticket

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s Super Eagles have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations, even before the kick-off of their match with Benin Republic later this evening in Porto Novo, Benin Republic. This is the consequence of Sierra Leone being unable to secure maximum points in their Group L match with Lesotho in Maseru some minutes ago. […]
News Top Stories

APC in disarray over Mimiko’s defection –PDP

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has claimed the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been in disarray since ex-governor Olusegun Mimiko joined the opposition party. The Publicity Secretary of the state PDP Kennedy Peretei claimed the development would reduce APC’s chances in future elections in the state.   Mimiko defected from Zenith Labour […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica