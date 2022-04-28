News Top Stories

$418m Paris Club Refund Dispute: Court grants substituted service of contempt charge against 4 SANs

A Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday granted an order that a contempt charge be served on four Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) through substituted means over their involvement in the $418 million Paris Club refund suit. The order for substituted service issued by Justice Inyang Ekwo followed complaints that the senior lawyers – Sunday Ibrahim Ameh, Jubrin Okutepa, Garba Tetengi and Olumuyiwa Akinboro – allegedly refused to personally receive the charge as required by law. The contempt charge was initiated against them by a private company, Panic Alerts and its sponsor, George Uboh, who accused the lawyers of wrongdoings in their service to their client.

In the contempt charge, they were alleged to have placed“CaveatEmptor” onthe judgment of the Federal High Court granting permission to President Muhammadu Buhari to deduct the $418 million from the financial allocations of the 36 states as payments for debt they incurred during the Paris Club Refund contract.

The implications of the Caveat Emptor, according to the two applicants, was to impede execution of the $418 million judgment debt against the 36 states as their clients. AtWednesdayproceedings, counsel for George Uboh and Panic Alert, Emeka Okoro, moved an ex parte application which asked Justice Ekwo to order the contempt charge to be served on the senior lawyers through courier on the grounds that they allegedly evaded personal service as required by law.

The aggrieved applicants asked the court for an order to serve the contempt charge on the lawyers through a nominated courier company and by pasting the same in their respective offices. Justice Ekwo in a brief ruling on the ex parte application ordered that motion for contempt charge be served on the senior lawyers within seven days and fixed May 26 for hearing of the motion.

Ibrahim Ameh had made frantic efforts to stop hearing of the application on the groundsthatanappealagainst the judgment debt itself had beenlodgedattheCourtof Appeal and that the Federal High Court no longer has jurisdiction in respect of it. Amehfurthertold the court that the records of proceedings had been transmitted to the Court of Appeal while the appeal itself has been entered in favour of the appellants (36 states) and urged the court not todoanythinginrespectof the matter. However, Justice Ekwo proceeded with the ex-parte application and granted the requests of the two applicants.

 

