42 days to inauguration, Tinubu ‘shelters’ overseas

President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu flew out of Nigeria on March 21, and 27 days after, there’s no word as to where he’s resident and what he’s doing outside the country. No one has seen, or heard from him except, perhaps, his close family members and aides who would rather other issues in the polity engage nosey Nigerians. Following initial concerns about the manner of Tinubu’s departure, and where he’s headed, his media aide, Tunde Rahman, said he’s on a short rest in Europe, to plan for his new government, and also observe the Lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia. Rahman’s explanation didn’t douse public scepticism, more so as it wasn’t the first time Tinubu would “sneak out” of Nigeria, and thus offer tale bearers a platter to spin all manner of innuendos to fill the void. Recall that early in the 2023 poll cycle, Tinubu had vanished from Nigeria, and it took quite a while to locate him in London, where he’d a knee surgery that speculators said would hinder his presidential run. During the primary process to pick the candidates of the 18 parties that contested in the February 25 poll, Tinubu was off, unannounced, to London.

His long stay prompted rumours of serious ailment, with some even insisting he was dead. A video and photos showing Tinubu doing a workout, and meeting associates and his grandchildren were labelled by doubters as photoshops to deceive Nigerians. But Tinubu returned, hale and hearty, to face gruelling primary and general election campaigns he was predicted not physically neither prepared for nor would win.

Yet, he won both polls, and is primed to assume power on May 29, as President Muhammadu Buhari bows out after eight years in office. Tinubu’s “disappearing act” – and its associated allegations of undisclosed ill-health – brings to memory a similar history of ailments that affected former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and incumbent Buhari. Yar’Adua’s sickness was public before former President Olusegun Obasanjo drafted him into the contest, and was hospitalised abroad almost the duration of campaigns on his behalf by Obasanjo. At one of the campaign stops in the North, a report filtered in that Yar’Adua had died. Obasanjo said he’d spoken to him before the rally. He put a call to Yar’Adua (the phone on speaker) and said: “Umaru, are you dead? They said you are dead.” To which Yar’Adua answered, “No, I’m not dead.

I’m alive.” Yar’Adua won the election, and ruled from 2007 to 2010, even as he alternated between Nigeria and overseas for medical care. He died abroad, and his remains were brought into the country at midnight. Buhari’s unknown ailment(s) wasn’t public knowledge or a hindrance during his long years of struggles to be President in 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015, respectively. But the sickness assumed public concern because of the frequency of its bouts, and the duration of his medical trips to London. At such visits, stories swirled about Buhari’s incapacitation, being vegetative or dead, putting his aides, and media handlers at odds with the true picture, as they’re kept in the dark about Buhari’s real sickness, and medical conditions during those times. A video of Buhari seeing off visitors to the front courtyard, or photos of him signing documents were dismissed by Nigerians, who wanted him to address them directly. The rumour mill even purveyed that Buhari was (or is) a “cloned Jubrin from Sudan” – a falsehood he said was one of the things that pained him, as Nigerians denigrated him. That Buhari’s ailment affected his governance was attested to lately by his staunch ally and Media Adviser to the President, Mr Femi Adesina. Given Yar’Adua and Buhari’s long illnesses and their effects on governance – and unaccounted- for financial burden on Nigeria – some Nigerians warn that a President Tinubu will travel the same route for frequent medical tourism. Most concerning to Nigerians is not knowing Tinubu’s whereabouts since March 21. Only two photos and a video about him have graced the press: Tinubu among faithful in a prayer session at Hajj in Saudi Arabia; Tinubu and wife, Oluremi, in an affectionate pose; and Tinubu and family circle at an Iftar. These images have been dismissed as archivals circulated to keep alive the hopes of APC members and Tinubu’s supporters. As in previous occasions of his sudden travels overseas, Tinubu’s aides and APC officials have tried to side-track media queries about his itinerary, and state of health. The confusion in their rank was apparent in the explanation given by the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr Felix Morka. Fielding questions on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme on April 14, Morka wasn’t sure if Tinubu’s in Europe, although he insisted he’s taking a rest after the elections, and planning for his government. “He (Tinubu) is probably in Europe. He’s fine. After the elections and all of the energy expended, he just decided to take a moment of rest,” Morka said. “Once he returns and is inaugurated on May 29, there will be no dulling. He’ll be saddled with the responsibility of running a country as massive and complex as Nigeria. I know he’ll be back in the country very shortly.” Various reasons have been made for Tinubu temporarily shifting base abroad. It’s a given that he’ll use the moment to undergo medical check-up, yet he wants to avoid distractions from unwanted visitors to his Defence House, Abuja, holdout till May 29. In so doing, only a few Nigerians – who are very close, and on invitation – can reach him where he’s hunkered down to plan for his government. Importantly, Tinubu reportedly wants to give President Buhari wide berths to finish strong, so “he’ll not be perceived or fingered by detractors as competing with the President in running the administration that’s barely one month and half to go,” as confided by a top APC official last week. The official said the President-elect discussed his movements outside Nigeria with President Buhari, and he’s sure “Tinubu converses with Buhari daily” while he’s away. “And that’s why the concerns and anxiety by Nigerians over Tinubu’s whereabouts don’t seem to bother the government, and the hierarchy of the APC,” the official said. The posers: Where’s President-elect Tinubu? When is he showing up, and addressing Nigerians in real time, so they know he’s alive, and a ‘Kanuri’, not another cloned Jubrin from Sudan? After all, there’s scarcity of “Bla bla blu” to entertain his haters, and “agbado” to feed his enthusiasts. So, 42 days to inauguration, Nigerians on both sides of the divide wait for Tinubu’s return!