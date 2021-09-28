42 killed, 13 injured, homes burnt in fresh Southern Kaduna attacks

…police arrest five kidnap suspects, kill one

Forty-two people were killed in the troubled southern part of Kaduna State on Sunday. The killings began with gunmen attacking Madamai and Abun communities in Kaura Local Government Area of the state killing at least 34 people and leaving seven seriously injured.

Eight people were report edly killed in Kacecere, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area, allegedly in retaliation for the killings in Madamai and Abun, bringing the number of casualties to 42.

Sources said the bandits burnt down several homes during the operations in Madami, Abum and Kacecere. It was learnt that many of the injured were taken to a medical facility in neighboring Plateau State for treatment.

The gangsters reportedly engaged the soldiers drafted to the area after the attack in a gunfight, but were overpowered.

The Kaduna State Government confirmed the attack in a statement, saying two suspects involved in the deadly reportattack had been arrested.

The statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan said; “The security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government the killing of 34 citizens in an attack in Kaura Local Government Area.

“Two suspects are being questioned in connection with the attack.” He added: “Troops mobilized to the location and also came under fire, before forcing the assailants to withdraw after an intense exchange.

“Some houses were set ablaze by the attackers at one end of the village.

The troops put out the fire at three of the burning houses, and rescued six locals from the infernos.

“As of the time of this update, 34 residents have been confirmed dead following the attack. “Seven others sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital in Plateau State.”

Criminal gangs have been raiding Southern Kaduna villages, killing and abducting residents in recent days. Aruwan said gunmen attacked Kacecere village, Zangon Kataf LGA, resulted in the death of eight people. He said: “This attack was in reprisal to earlier attacks in Jankasa village, Zangon Kataf LGA where one Mr. Yakubu Danjuma was killed, and also in Madamai in Kaura LGA where 34 persons were killed.

“The attacks in these two locations, security agencies reported, led to the reprisal by unidentified assailants on Kacecere community which has left eight dead, six persons injured and several houses razed.”

The latest attack is coming barely 24 hours after gunmen attacked the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Gabaciwa, Kachia Local Government Area of the state, killing one and injuring others. Meanwhile, police in the state on Monday confirmed the arrest of five suspected kidnappers in the early hours of Sunday.

The Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, also confirmed in a statement another suspect was killed in a kidnap attempt in Zaria on Monday.

Jalige said acting on a tip-off at about 0300hrs that the driver of an 18 seater bus was conveying suspected rustled cattle to unidentified destination along Barde-Keffi road, officers in Kafanchan intercepted the said vehicle and arrested the suspects.

“Among the suspects arrested is a notorious kidnapper, who has been on the command’s wanted list.

Thirteen rustled cows were recovered,” he said. The PPRO added police in Zaria on September 27 received a distress call that some bandits in large numbers had invaded a home in Nagoyi Quarter to kidnap the occupant of the house.

He said, “On getting the information, a police, alongside vigilantes, led by the DPO rushed to the area and engaged the bandits in a gun duel.

“As a result, one bandit was neutralised while others took to their heels with bullet wounds abandoning their mission.

