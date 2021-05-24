42 Northern youth groups back open grazing ban

About 42 Northern youth organisations under the umbrella of the Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) have endorsed the ban on open grazing in the country and calls for national dialogue.

The endorsement followed its 27th Delegates’ Conference meeting of the Northern Youths in Yola the Adamawa State capital on Saturday.

It could be recalled that the Southern governors had penultimate week issued a ban on open grazing in the Southern parts of the country.

The National Chairman of Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF), Comrade Elliot Afiyo, while speaking to journalists at the NUJ Centre, also condemned the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, for his utterances on the ban on open grazing.

According to Comrade Elliot Afiyo: “We have taken time to study the communique issued by the Southern Governors, especially on the ban on open grazing.

“We want to state clearly that open grazing has been the greatest threat to the environment of the Northern region and also a major threat to security of lives and property in the entire country.”

The group, however, called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency and national interest to consider these calls as duty calls to obey.

“In order to enforce completely the ban on open grazing, we called for the establishment of Herder’s Commission or Agency to carter for the needs of the herders through selective programmes so as to effectively kick start the ranching system,” he said.

“We also condemned the statement credited to the Attorney General of the Federation on the ban on open grazing and appeal to the President to caution his ministers and aides who despite being in government for six years are still having opposition mentality,” Comrade Afiyo stated.

Comrade Afiyo also disclosed that NYLF would unveil it’s endorsed candidate for Nigeria’s presidency in 2023 on June 5, 2021, but noted that their preferred candidates are either Governor Bala Mohammed or Chief Raymond Dokpesi upon intimidation and threats.

On the recent Air Force plane that killed the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others, Comrade Afiyo called for the immediate composition of an independent investigative panel to ascertain the remote cause(s) of the crash and make the report public.

