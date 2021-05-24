News Top Stories

42 Northern youth groups back open grazing ban

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Yola Comment(0)

About 42 Northern youth organisations under the umbrella of the Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) have endorsed the ban on open grazing in the country and calls for national dialogue.

 

The endorsement followed its 27th Delegates’ Conference meeting of the Northern Youths in Yola the Adamawa State capital on Saturday.

It could be recalled that the Southern governors had penultimate week issued a ban on open grazing in the Southern parts of the country.

 

The National Chairman of Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF), Comrade Elliot Afiyo, while speaking to journalists at the NUJ Centre, also condemned the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, for his utterances on the ban on open grazing.

 

According to Comrade Elliot Afiyo: “We have taken time to study the communique issued by the Southern Governors, especially on the ban on open grazing.

“We want to state clearly that open grazing has been the greatest threat to the environment of the Northern region and also a major threat to security of lives and property in the entire country.”

 

The group, however, called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency and national interest to consider these calls as duty calls to obey.

 

“In order to enforce completely the ban on open grazing, we called for the establishment of Herder’s Commission or Agency to carter for the needs of the herders through selective programmes so as to effectively kick start the ranching system,” he said.

 

“We also condemned the statement credited to the Attorney General of the Federation on the ban on open grazing and appeal to the President to caution his ministers and aides who despite being in government for six years are still having opposition mentality,” Comrade Afiyo stated.

 

Comrade Afiyo also disclosed that NYLF would unveil it’s endorsed candidate for Nigeria’s presidency in 2023 on June 5, 2021, but noted that their preferred candidates are either Governor Bala Mohammed or Chief Raymond Dokpesi upon intimidation and threats.

 

On the recent Air Force plane that killed the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others, Comrade Afiyo called for the immediate composition of an independent investigative panel to ascertain the remote cause(s) of the crash and make the report public.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: Force c’ttee begins assessment tour of damaged facilities, others nationwide

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

…visits FCT, Lagos Ogun states’ commands   A nine-man committee set up by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to undertake on-the-spot assessment of the losses suffered by the Force in the wake of violent protests across the country, has begun work. The committee, which is headed by a Commissioner of Police […]
News

Ohanaeze youths to #EndSARS protesters: Steer clear of South-East

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) yesterday described resumption of second #EndSARS protests in some parts of the country as ill-timed and ill-journey that would lead to more casualties than the first protest. However, OYC urged the protesters to avoid any attempts to invade any part of South-East as “Operation Crocodile Smile” by Nigerian military […]
News

Buhari to UN at 75: We need global cooperation to address COVID-19, climate change, others

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has told the United Nations that the multilateral challenges facing the world ranging from coronavirus, climate change violent extremism, natural disasters, and cyber-security require global cooperation for them to be adequately addressed.   The President in his virtual address to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations (UN) p, yesterday also […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica