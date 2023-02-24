4,223 candidates fight for 469 National Assembly seats

A total of 4,223 candidates from 18 political parties, made up of 1,101 senatorial and 3,122 House of Representatives, will contest in tomorrow’s National Assembly elections. Out of these, 1008 are males and 92 are females for Senate while 2,832 males and 288 females are vying for the House of Representatives seats.

Executive Director, Order Paper Advocacy Initiative, Mr. Oke Epia disclosed this yesterday while presenting the report on the surveys conducted by OrderPaper at a press briefing held in National Assembly Abuja.

He submitted that 0.23% of the 4,223 candidates vying for the elective positions lack the requisite understanding of the statutory roles of the parliament, which are law making, representation and oversight of the executive arm of government.

He said: “Going by the concept of representative democracy, the legislature is the first and foremost arm of government and it plays a crucial role in the sustenance of democracy as a tradition for a country’s people.

“Having had a series of military interregnums in politics where the National Assembly gave way for Military Decrees and Edicts, a return to democracy in May 1999 saw the inauguration of the 4th National Assembly, and we have since then had the 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th and now, 9th National Assemblies.

“It is, therefore, noteworthy to state that this year’s National Assembly is holding on the eve of the 25th Anniversary of the Nigerian National Assembly; at least in the uninterrupted Fourth Republic.”

On his part, Senior Programme Executive, OrderPaper Advocacy Initiative, Mr Temidayo Taiwo- Sidiq urged citizens not to vote on the basis of bandwagon effect but on the basis of performance and merit.

Also speaking, Bassey Bassey of HipCity Media called on the people of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to come out and vote for candidates of their choice.

