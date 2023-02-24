News Top Stories

4,223 candidates fight for 469 National Assembly seats

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja Comment(0)

A total of 4,223 candidates from 18 political parties, made up of 1,101 senatorial and 3,122 House of Representatives, will contest in tomorrow’s National Assembly elections. Out of these, 1008 are males and 92 are females for Senate while 2,832 males and 288 females are vying for the House of Representatives seats.

Executive Director, Order Paper Advocacy Initiative, Mr. Oke Epia disclosed this yesterday while presenting the report on the surveys conducted by OrderPaper at a press briefing held in National Assembly Abuja.

He submitted that 0.23% of the 4,223 candidates vying for the elective positions lack the requisite understanding of the statutory roles of the parliament, which are law making, representation and oversight of the executive arm of government.

He said: “Going by the concept of representative democracy, the legislature is the first and foremost arm of government and it plays a crucial role in the sustenance of democracy as a tradition for a country’s people.

“Having had a series of military interregnums in politics where the National Assembly gave way for Military Decrees and Edicts, a return to democracy in May 1999 saw the inauguration of the 4th National Assembly, and we have since then had the 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th and now, 9th National Assemblies.

“It is, therefore, noteworthy to state that this year’s National Assembly is holding on the eve of the 25th Anniversary of the Nigerian National Assembly; at least in the uninterrupted Fourth Republic.”

On his part, Senior Programme Executive, OrderPaper Advocacy Initiative, Mr Temidayo Taiwo- Sidiq urged citizens not to vote on the basis of bandwagon effect but on the basis of performance and merit.

Also speaking, Bassey Bassey of HipCity Media called on the people of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to come out and vote for candidates of their choice.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Establishment of ethnic militia, invitation to civil war – SOKAPU warns

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) said the Federal Government should stop the plan by the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore to establish its vigilante in the country. Reacting to the report credited to the Secretary General of the Miyetti Allah, Saleh Hassan that the group is “forming its own vigilante” SOKAPU said Nigerians should be […]
News

MOSIEND: How criminality can be stamped out in Niger Delta

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Emergence of MOSIEND It is one of the forces being used by the people of Niger Delta to press home their demands for either resources control, cleaning up of their environment, establishing the modular refineries as promised by the vice president about four years ago when he visited the region or even creating jobs opportunities […]
News

Nutritionists harp on health benefits of Capri-Sun

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

In an effort to reinforce its leadership in the fruit drink segment for children, Capri-Sun launched a national consumer awareness campaign to reiterate its allnatural ingredient recipe as a healthier option that supports the long-term growth and development of children.   This was amplified nationwide with an effective media campaign on Print Publications, Television, Out-of-Home, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica