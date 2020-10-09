News

WFP ‘proud’ after winning Nobel Peace Prize – Spokesman

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

It was a “proud moment” for the U.N. World Food Programme and “nothing short of a feat” after the organisation won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, its spokesman said.
“The nomination in itself was enough but to then to go on and be named the Nobel Peace Prize winner is nothing short of a feat,” spokesman Tomson Phiri said at a Geneva briefing, accordingto Reuters.
He referred to the agency’s work in providing food and supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic when airlines were no longer operating, saying it had gone “over and above the call of duty”.

Reporter

