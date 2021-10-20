Metro & Crime

43 people, not 30, killed in Sokoto bandits’ attack

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

…as Tambuwal, Sultan others visit Goronyo to commiserate with them

 

The Sokoto State Government has said that no fewer than 43 people have been confirmed dead in the wake of the attack by bandits on Goronyo town in Goronyo Local Government Area of the state.

 

The State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal gave this clarification after due diligence on figures of those that died in the Sunday Goronyo market attack. Earlier, Gov. Tambuwal had put the figure at about 30 when the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Farouk Yahaya paid him a courtesy visit.

 

“The number of people that died in Goronyo, I did say it was above 30. I wasn’t categorical about the figure.”

 

A statement by Muhammad Bello, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Governor quoted Tambuwal as saying: “We just finished a meeting with some stakeholders and I have confirmed that we lost 43 people unfortunately to that incident.

 

This is as Tambuwal along with members of his cabinet, the Sultan of Sokoto, Security Chiefs in the state and other stakeholders visited Goronyo to sympathise with the people of the area. Speaking during the visit, Tambuwal said, “This attack by bandits on the market in Goronyo really touched us. We grieve the loss of the departed souls. It is really disheartening.

 

Without doubt, it is no small loss for us, the people of Goronyo, the state and the Fed-  eral Republic of Nigeria. “We sincerely sympathise and commiserate with all those who lost their beloved ones. We pray that may Allah, the Beneficent and the Merciful, grant eternal rest to the deceased.

 

“For those who suffered various degrees of injuries, who are at home or recuperating in hospitals, we pray to Allah to grant them recovery and good health.”

 

Governor Tambuwal also called on the people of the state to continue to cooperate with security agents, assuring that the state government is working closely with the Federal Government to ensure that peace return to troubled areas of the state, especially in the Eastern axis of the state.

 

According to him, all the measures put in place thus far to checkmate insecurity will continue to subsist.

 

“Yesterday the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Farouk Yahaya, himself an indigene of the state, visited us and took time to also visit Isa and Goronyo Local Government Areas in the Eastern flank of our dear state. God willing, these ugly incidents will  sooner than later be halted for good,”Tambuwal added.

 

While calling on everyone to continue to pray fervently and exercise patience, the Governor said, “Certainly, with your cooperation, we will succeed in eradicating this menace.

 

“Like I appealed to you when I condoled with the people of Chinaka a couple of months ago, I again admonish you all to avoid taking laws into your hands. Whatever happens, we should cooperate with the law enforcement agents to tackle it.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

