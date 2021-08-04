43- year- old victim of kidney failure cries out to Gov Emmanuel

A 43 year old unemployed graduate of the Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua, Mr Robert Isong Jimmy has sent a passionate appeal to Governor Udom Emmanuel to come to his aid and save him from premature death.. Jimmy who is currently admitted at the University of Uyo Teaching hospital (UUTH), with file number 494094, a native of Okwonsit in Nsit Ibom Local Government Area of the state was on October 20th, 2020 diagnosed with an end stage renal failure. Speaking with our Correspondent who visited the Hospital in Uyo on Tuesday, Jimmy, a father of two said he graduated over seven years ago, and was until his health failure supporting his family as a taxi driver.

Jimmy in a letter titled “Request for Assistance” addressed to Governor Udom Emmanuel said the medical bill was beyond him and his family’s ability to handle “Your Excellency, I have been on thrice weekly hemodialysis which cost about N25,000 per session and seventy five thousand naira (N75,000) per week.

“The definitive treatment of this condition is a renal transplant estimated to cost about twelve million naira (N12,000,000) or more, depending on the center. Confirming the claims, the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, in a letter addressed to Governor Udom Emmanuel dated December 21, 2020, and signed by Dr Aniema Udo, a Consultant Nephrologist on behalf of the hospital confirmed that the cost of treatment was far beyond the patient and his family.

On her part, the 33 year old wife of Jimmy and mother of two, ages; 1 and 4, Mrs Lydia Jimmy said the health status of the husband has negatively affected the wellbeing of the family, especially the children as money spent on weekly dialysis has affected their feeding, care and education. She appealed to the wife of the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mrs Martha Udom Emmanuel to come to her aid by assisting the husband to be restored to sound health. “The sickness now controls us because our lives are regulated by the crisis.

Each time he has a breakdown, we must all rush to the hospital and raising N75,000 every week for dialysis has not been easy, but anytime we skip, the result is always life-threatening,” she said Mrs Jimmy who is also an unemployed graduate of Bio-chemistry also called on public spirited individuals to assist to enable the family continue to meet up with required number of weekly dialysis and for the transplant. Jimmy could be reached with phone numbers 08033664086, 07035301200 and supported through account number 1003698047 Zenith Bank ( Jimmy, Robert I.)

Like this: Like Loading...