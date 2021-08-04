Metro & Crime

43- year- old victim of kidney failure cries out to Gov Emmanuel

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

A 43 year old unemployed graduate of the Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua, Mr Robert Isong Jimmy has sent a passionate appeal to Governor Udom Emmanuel to come to his aid and save him from premature death.. Jimmy who is currently admitted at the University of Uyo Teaching hospital (UUTH), with file number 494094, a native of Okwonsit in Nsit Ibom Local Government Area of the state was on October 20th, 2020 diagnosed with an end stage renal failure. Speaking with our Correspondent who visited the Hospital in Uyo on Tuesday, Jimmy, a father of two said he graduated over seven years ago, and was until his health failure supporting his family as a taxi driver.

Jimmy in a letter titled “Request for Assistance” addressed to Governor Udom Emmanuel said the medical bill was beyond him and his family’s ability to handle “Your Excellency, I have been on thrice weekly hemodialysis which cost about N25,000 per session and seventy five thousand naira (N75,000) per week.

“The definitive treatment of this condition is a renal transplant estimated to cost about twelve million naira (N12,000,000) or more, depending on the center. Confirming the claims, the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, in a letter addressed to Governor Udom Emmanuel dated December 21, 2020, and signed by Dr Aniema Udo, a Consultant Nephrologist on behalf of the hospital confirmed that the cost of treatment was far beyond the patient and his family.

On her part, the 33 year old wife of Jimmy and mother of two, ages; 1 and 4, Mrs Lydia Jimmy said the health status of the husband has negatively affected the wellbeing of the family, especially the children as money spent on weekly dialysis has affected their feeding, care and education. She appealed to the wife of the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mrs Martha Udom Emmanuel to come to her aid by assisting the husband to be restored to sound health. “The sickness now controls us because our lives are regulated by the crisis.

Each time he has a breakdown, we must all rush to the hospital and raising N75,000 every week for dialysis has not been easy, but anytime we skip, the result is always life-threatening,” she said Mrs Jimmy who is also an unemployed graduate of Bio-chemistry also called on public spirited individuals to assist to enable the family continue to meet up with required number of weekly dialysis and for the transplant. Jimmy could be reached with phone numbers 08033664086, 07035301200 and supported through account number 1003698047 Zenith Bank ( Jimmy, Robert I.)

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kwara receives another N148m looted funds from EFCC

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Kwara State Government has received a bank draft for another N148,049,580:81 alleged looted funds which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) again recovered from some officials of the past administration. The money was received on Thursday on behalf of the state government by Commissioner for Finance and Planning Olasumbo Florence Oyeyemi, according to a […]
Metro & Crime

Suspected rapist sends video to victim’s ex-husband

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti yesterday remanded a man, Ola Samuel, for allegedly raping a woman. Samuel was said to have raped the middle-aged woman and sent her nude video to her former husband via social media.   The offence is said to be contrary to and punishable under Section 516 […]
Metro & Crime

Ortom: Buhari has failed to provide security to Nigerians

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

*Says FG’s grazing routes plot won’t succeed Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Friday bashed President Mohammadu Buhari accusing him of failing in his responsibility to provide security to Nigerians. Besides, he said the Federal Government’s disposition to revitalization of grazing routes in the country will not work especially in Benue State. The governor spoke […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica