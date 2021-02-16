43-year-old woman needs N1.9m surgery to walk

A Emmanuel Uti A 43-year-old woman, Adebisi Medinat, is urgently in need of N1.9 million to undergo a bilateral top hips replacement surgery. Doctors’ report confirmed she would lose her both legs permanently if she does not undergo a surgery in three weeks’ time.

Medinat, now in a wheelchair, was first diagnosed with bilateral avascular necrosis of femoral heads five years ago after she delivered her last child She said although her legs began to feeble in the third trimester of her pregnancy, she waved the thought of any potential problem at her doctor’s verdict who told her nothing was wrong with her.

Barely a year after she was delivered of a baby, Medinat noticed walking had become a hard sport as she would stagger like a drunk while walking or fall after standing for less than two minutes. At first she took painkillers like diclofenac, prednisolone and other pain relieving drugs but to no avail.

“I immediately went to the hospital as the pains I got from walking became unbearable. I was directed to a physiotherapist where I was told to go for an x-ray. The results were devastating,” she said.

The reports showed her legs had suffered ischaemia, an inadequate blood supply to a part of the body, and had developed fully into gangrene. Gangrene is the death of a part of the body due to ischaemia.

Now, her conditions have deteriorated, making her totally paralysed. She is now bedridden and obviously financially incapacitated.

Medinat, who wished to walk on her feet again in order to support the upkeep of the family, urged wellmeaning Nigerians to come to her aid. Her account number is 2083673096, Zenith Bank, and named Adebisi Muideen Adegoke

Like this: Like Loading...