$430m Enugu-Cameroun highway project to be completed this year – AfDB

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has said that the $430 million Dollars highway project linking Enugu to Bamenda in Cameroon will be completed this year. The bank, in a statement issued yesterday, said that it was part of its investments in West Africa, which currently stands at $16 billion Dollars.

The statement quoted the President of AfDB, Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, as disclosing at the 59th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Ghana.

According to Adesina, the $430 million Dollars highway project would transform trade opportunities between the two countries.

He also disclosed that the bank was working assiduously with the ECOWAS Commission to finalise feasibility studies for the Abidjan-Lagos corridor by the end of 2021, saying: “We expect construction for the corridor to commence within 24 months.”

Adesina, who said that the highway would link 85 per cent of the trade volume in ECOWAS through the corridor, however, pointed out that AfDB was investing massively in West Africa, and that the total active portfolio of the bank in West Africa currently stood at $16 billion Dollars.

According to the President, the bank’s support for infrastructure in the ECOWAS region had doubled over the past five years, increasing from two billion dollars in 2015 to $4 billion Dollars.

“While I can list several projects in every country, let me just mention a few critical regional infrastructure.

The Senegambia Bridge is rapidly facilitating trade between Senegal and The Gambia,” he added, saying ing: “Our financing helped to double the capacity of the Lome container port in Togo, which is critical for regional transport and logistics.

He further noted: “The Bamako to San Pedro corridor has helped to expand trade between Côte d’Ivoire and Mali by 34 per cent, while reducing transit time at the border from 24 hours to just two hours

