431 patients discharged in 24 hours as Nigeria’s COVID-19 recovery toll exceeds 8,000

Nigeria recorded a significant increase in its COVID-19 recovery toll on Friday as 431 people were discharged within 24 hours.
This is the highest number of recoveries recorded in a single count since the country confirmed its index case on February 27, 2020.
Also, according to the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday night, 684 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The figure for June 26 is the second highest daily toll of new cases recorded in the country — one week after the country confirmed its highest daily figure ever with 745 new cases on June 18, 2020.
While a total of 8,253 persons have recovered from COVID-19, with nine more fatalities recorded on Friday, 554 people have now died of COVID-19 complications in Nigeria.
Although the number of new cases are increasing, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 says some people still doubt the reality of coronavirus infections in the country.
Speaking at the PTF briefing on Thursday, Sani Aliyu, national coordinator of the PTF, said such expression of disbelief was insensitive to those who have lost loved ones, or who have experienced the disease first-hand.
“This disease does exist whether we like it or not. If we want to survive it, we have to start believing in it,” he said.
“The profile of infected people has shown us that COVID-19 knows no class; it knows no race or gender and it can certainly affect anyone who is exposed to it.
“We do not need to know someone personally who has died of COVID-19 to believe it is real. In fact, I think it is a disservice and it is insensitive to those families that have lost loved ones for people to continue to claim that COVID-19 does not exist.
“The PTF is appealing to Nigerians to assist the government and all our partners at all levels to fight against this virus by taking ownership of this fight and this is by following strictly all the health advisories we have provided.”
BREAKDOWN
*684 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-259
Oyo-76
Katsina-69
Delta-66
Rivers-46
Ogun-23
Edo-22
Osun-22
Ebonyi-21
FCT-20
Kaduna-16
Ondo-10
Imo-9
Abia-9
Gombe-5
Plateau-4
Bauchi-4
Ekiti-2
Anambra-1
*23,298 confirmed
8,253 discharged
554 deaths

