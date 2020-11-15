News

45 NGOs drag Bayelsa govt to court over state’s finances

A coalition of 45 Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs) in Bayelsa State has dragged the state Governor, Senator Douye Diri, the State House of Assembly and four of his commissioners before the State High Court, Yenagoa on the need for the state to make public the status of its finances, lists of loans obtained and debt profile from 2015 till date.

 

The four commissioners listed as respondents in the suit include the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Commissioner for Health and Commissioner for Education.
The claimant, in the suit on behalf of the NGOs, is Comrade Kemedengiyefa Opia, who is the Secretary General of the Bayelsa Non-governmental Organisations’ Forum (BANGOF).

 

The 45 members of BANGOF in the suit, numbered YHC/183/2020 and made available to newsmen in Yenagoa at the weekend, were asking the High Court to issue an order of mandamus compelling the defendants to make available information on the accounts of the state for the period between 2015 to 2019 in line with the pursuance of the Freedom of Information Act, 2011.

 

“We are also seeking an order of mandamus compelling the Executive Governor, Senator Douye Diri to make public the debt profile, account balance and what the present administration inherited from the previous administration as at February 14, 2020.

 

“An order of mandamus compelling the executive Governor, Senator Douye Diri to make public the total work force of the state’s Civil Service, monthly wage bill, list of loans obtained for projects and the level of implementation as at February 14, 2020.”

