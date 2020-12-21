Metro & Crime

45-year-old woman commits suicide in Ebonyi

A 45-year-old woman and mother of five, Ifeoma Otubo has committed suicide in Ebonyi State.
The  woman took her life on  Sunday, reportedly by hanging herself on a mango tree behind her house at Okposi Umuoghara, in Ezza North Local Government Area of the state.
It was alleged that the  woman  had some time in 2014 attempted to commit suicide because of hardship and was rescued by people who spotted her.
She had complained of hardship and difficulty in catering for her five children before she finally committed suicide on  the early hours of Sunday.

A source from the woman’s  community told our correspondent that the deceased and family were among those displaced in  the Ezza/Eziulo protracted communal war in Ishielu Local Government Area of the state.

 

“She was among the people displaced by the Ezza/Eziulo war. She returned to her father’s house having been displaced by the communal war together with the husband and children but since that time, life has not been easy on them,” a source explained.

 

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the report.

Our Correspondent
